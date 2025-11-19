A HISTORIC U.S. DEBUT: OCEANMAN UNITES THE WORLD IN MIAMI WATERS

The passion we saw in Miami reflects a growing global movement, and we’re proud to welcome the U.S. into the OCEANMAN family.” — Fermín Egido, Founder and CEO of OCEANMAN

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past weekend, Haulover Park in Miami transformed into a global hub for open-water swimming as OCEANMAN USA hosted its inaugural event on U.S. soil. With more than 1,000 swimmers from 31 countries and 32 U.S. states, the event marked a milestone moment for the international race series and signaled a new era for endurance sports in the United States. OCEANMAN Miami delivered a vibrant, world-class experience across two days of racing and celebration, set against the backdrop of Haulover’s pristine coastline, near-perfect ocean conditions, and a welcoming 80°F water temperature.The event welcomed swimmers of all ages, from excited young OCEANKIDS to OCEANTEAMS and seasoned club swimmers taking on the challenge together, across distances ranging from 500 meters to the flagship 10K OCEANMAN.Official Race Overall WinnersSPRINT - 2K• Male: Henri Strauss (Miami Beach, FL, USA) — 30:18 (1:30 min/100m)• Female: Vesna Shelnutt (Newnan, GA, USA) — 31:46 (1:35 min/100m)HALF OCEANMAN - 5K• Male: Luke Reid (Parkland, FL, USA) — 1:11:15 (1:25 min/100m)• Female: Maya Conrad (Nashville, TN, USA) — 1:17:46 (1:33 min/100m)OCEANMAN - 10K• Male: Maximiliano Paccot (Maldonado, Uruguay) — 2:11:47 (1:19 min/100m)• Female: Chloe Teger (Villa Park, CA, USA) — 2:36:43 (1:34 min/100m)Full results for all categories and distances:“OCEANMAN is not just a race - it’s a place where swimmers come with their dreams, their goals, and a special connection to the water,” said Sergiu Gherman, Premier Partner of OCEANMAN in USA. “Some aim for the podium, some push their personal limits, and others come to be part of a welcoming and high-energy community. We honor them all. When swimmers find joy in the open water and discover their open water family - that’s the greatest reward for us.”Miami proved to be an ideal setting for the debut. Warm Atlantic waters, strong ocean culture, and a diverse international community made the city a natural home for world-class open-water racing and a meaningful moment for local tourism and sports development."This was a great weekend - one that showed OCEANMAN is not only about competition, but also about exploring the world, building community, and connecting through open water," added Fermín Egido, Founder and CEO of OCEANMAN. “The passion we saw in Miami reflects a growing global movement, and we’re proud to welcome the U.S. into the OCEANMAN family.”The success of OCEANMAN Miami is only the beginning. OCEANMAN USA will continue expanding, and new host cities along with upcoming event announcements will be revealed very soon.About OCEANMANOCEANMAN is the only global open water swimming series dedicated to amateur swimmers. It offers races ranging from 500 m to 10 km, as well as team and youth formats, and culminates each year in a prestigious World Final Championship.OCEANMAN is composed of 34 international events in 26 countries and 5 continents, with over 45,000 swimmers worldwide.Learn more at www.oceanmanswim.com/miami-usa We’ve attached the official press release, along with images you’re welcome to use. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Yd93DD2zAHtjy6JbB5Urn74pm_Uzr3_G?usp=sharing Media Contact:Casey TakerOCEANMAN USAEmail: casey@oceanmanswim.comWebsite: www.oceanmanswim.com

