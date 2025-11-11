OCEANMAN MAKES U.S. DEBUT AS 1,000 SWIMMERS REPRESENTING 31 COUNTRIES ARRIVE IN MIAMI FOR RACE WEEK

Bringing OCEANMAN to the U.S. is not just about hosting a race — it’s about inspiring a movement and uniting athletes worldwide through open water.” — Lenny Krayzelburg, OCEANMAN Premier Partner in USA

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This weekend marks a historic milestone for open-water swimming as OCEANMAN , the world’s leading open-water race series, makes its U.S. debut at Haulover Park in Miami Beach, Florida. Nearly 1,000 swimmers from 31 countries and 32 states are set to compete across two days of racing. OCEANMAN Miami represents the next step in the sport’s global expansion, connecting elite and recreational athletes through endurance, travel, and community. Participants will take on distances from 1K to 10K in South Florida’s turquoise waters, surrounded by the energy and culture that make Miami a world-class coastal destination.“Bringing OCEANMAN to the U.S. is not just about hosting a race — it’s about inspiring a movement,” said Lenny Krayzelburg, Premier Partner of OCEANMAN in the USA and four-time Olympic gold medalist. “We’re uniting athletes from around the world in the spirit of challenge, excellence, and a deep love for open water. Miami is just the beginning.”Since its founding in 2015, OCEANMAN has grown into a global movement, with events in over 25 countries including Italy, Thailand, Egypt, and Mexico. The Miami edition symbolizes both a new chapter for the international series and a growing demand for endurance experiences that combine competition with adventure travel.Event DetailsWhat: OCEANMAN Miami 2025When: November 14–16Where: Haulover Park, Miami Beach, FloridaWho: 1,000 swimmers from 31 countries, 32 U.S. states, and across FloridaFor more information about OCEANMAN Miami USA, including race registration and event details, please visit:About OCEANMANOCEANMAN is the only global open water swimming series dedicated to amateur swimmers. It offers races ranging from 500 m to 10 km, as well as team and youth formats, and culminates each year in a prestigious World Final Championship.OCEANMAN is composed of 34 international events in 26 countries and 5 continents, with over 45,000 swimmers worldwide.Learn more at www.oceanmanswim.com/miami-usa We’ve attached the official press release, along with images you’re welcome to use. https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1dop3E7zf6QgjBz0dPibkV3OXXhXCkJXS Media Contact:Casey TakerOCEANMAN USAEmail: casey@oceanmanswim.comWebsite: www.oceanmanswim.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.