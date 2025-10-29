Speedo USA Partners with OCEANMAN USA as Official Swimwear Brand for the 2025 OCEANMAN Miami Event

This partnership with Speedo represents more than a sponsorship — it’s an opportunity to inspire and equip swimmers to embrace the adventure of open water” — Lenny Krayzelburg, OCEANMAN Premier Partner in USA

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major step for the sport of open water swimming in the United States, Speedo USA and OCEANMAN USA today announced a new partnership naming Speedo as the Official Swimwear Brand of the 2025 OCEANMAN Miami event — the first OCEANMAN race ever to be held on U.S. soil.The partnership unites two global leaders in the sport of swimming, each committed to celebrating the passion, endurance, and community that defines the open water experience. Scheduled for November 14–16, 2025 at Haulover Park in Miami Beach, Florida, OCEANMAN Miami will welcome swimmers from around the world to take part in a series of races ranging from youth and sprint distances to the signature 10K OCEANMAN.“This partnership with Speedo represents more than a sponsorship — it’s an opportunity to inspire and equip swimmers to embrace the adventure of open water,” said Lenny Krayzelburg, OCEANMAN Premier Partner in USA, “As we bring OCEANMAN to the U.S. for the first time, Speedo’s history and innovation in swim performance make them the perfect partner to help us elevate the athlete experience.”Founded in 2015, OCEANMAN is the world’s leading open water swimming series, hosting events in more than 25 countries. Its arrival in the U.S. represents a major milestone for the sport, signaling the growing demand for safe, world-class, and community-driven open water experiences.“Speedo has always been synonymous with swimming - from the pool to the open ocean,” said Lauren Yeager, Sales and Marketing Manager, Speedo USA. “Partnering with OCEANMAN USA aligns with our mission to inspire people to swim, enjoy life in and around the water, and be part of a growing global community.”Together, Speedo USA and OCEANMAN USA aim to inspire a new generation of open water swimmers and expand access to events that connect people to the ocean and to one another.About OCEANMANOCEANMAN is the only global open water swimming series dedicated to amateur swimmers. It offers races ranging from 500 m to 10 km, as well as team and youth formats, and culminates each year in a prestigious World Final Championship.OCEANMAN is composed of 34 international events in 26 countries and 5 continents, with over 45,000 swimmers worldwide.Learn more at www.oceanmanswim.com/miami-usa About Speedo USASpeedo USA is a leading swimwear and performance brand, dedicated to helping swimmers of all levels perform their best — whether in competition, training, or recreation. With a legacy that spans over 100 years, Speedo continues to innovate through cutting-edge design, technology, and passion for the sport.We’ve attached the official press release, along with images you’re welcome to use. https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1PLpznBqViYWgqRU8inaHDWCmAwyttH8X Media Contact:Casey TakerOCEANMAN USAEmail: casey@oceanmanswim.comWebsite: www.oceanmanswim.com For more information about OCEANMAN Miami USA, including race registration and event details, please visit:

