COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES WELCOMES 15 NEW PHILANTHROPIC ADVISORY COUNCIL MEMBERS

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofit organizations, and community members to address the region’s chronic and emerging issues, is proud to welcome 15 new members to its Philanthropic Advisory Council (PAC). The PAC is a collaborative group of trusted professional advisors who provide strategic insight and guidance to help the Community Foundation serve donors as well as the broader community.“Our Philanthropic Advisory Council continues to grow in both expertise and reach with the addition of these 15 outstanding professionals,” said Mary Katherine Morales, vice president for Philanthropic Services at the Community Foundation. “Their diverse experience in estate and tax planning, financial services, and community leadership will strengthen our ability to build meaningful partnerships and expand the impact of philanthropy across Palm Beach and Martin Counties.”The new PAC members will play a vital role in expanding the Community Foundation’s engagement from South Palm Beach County through the Treasure Coast.New South Palm Beach County-Based PAC Members:1. Elaine Bucher, Gunster2. Joshua Goldglantz, Gunster3. Marjorie Horwin, Kaufman Rossin4. Thomas Jedrej, Benchmark Financial5. Bill Miller, Miller Wealth Advisors6. Mickey Rosenzweig, Rosenzweig Financial Services7. Brandon Royce Simon, Nelson Mullins8. Kaley Barbera Willert, Northern TrustNew Central Palm Beach County-Based PAC Members:9. Willem Erwich, Northern Trust10. Melissa Gannon, Castle Wealth Management11. Diane Peterson McNeal, Dynamic Financial Strategies12. Christina Worley, Castle Wealth ManagementNew Martin County-Based PAC Members:13. Stacy Jo Coffee-Thorne, Freedom Support Solutions LLC14. Salvador Orofino, The Preferred Legacy National Trust Bank15. Todd Thurlow, Thurlow & Thurlow PAAbout the Professional Advisory Council (PAC)The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties relies on a network of partners across key sectors to address our region’s most pressing needs. One of its most impactful alliances is with the professional advisors who guide clients inspired to make a difference. Through the PAC, the Foundation works with attorneys, accountants, financial planners, trust officers, and other professionals who share a commitment to purposeful philanthropy. Together, they help transform community challenges into opportunities for growth and success—crafting philanthropic strategies that inspire, engage, and amplify charitable impact across Palm Beach and Martin Counties.To learn more about the Community Foundation’s Philanthropic Advisory Council, visit: https://yourcommunityfoundation.org/philanthropic-advisory-council/ About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed nearly $275 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org

