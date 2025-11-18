Jefferson Health, Sen. Vincent Hughes, Sheryl Lee Ralph Among First Community Impact Award Recipients

Logo of the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation graphic featuring the name, dates, and theme of Community Impact Week

The Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation’s Community Impact Awards Celebrate Corporate, Civic, and Community Leaders Advancing Health Access and Literacy.

These recipients are pillars of health equity advocacy in Philadelphia. The Foundation is honored to recognize their work through its Community Impact Awards.” — Monique Moore-Pryor, Free Library Foundation President

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation will honor five of the region’s leading health equity advocates, including Senator Vincent Hughes, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jefferson Health, MERCK and Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake, at its first Community Impact Awards on Friday, November 21 at 5:00 p.m. at Parkway Central Library. The event will take place in the Skyline Room.The awards ceremony is the culmination of the Foundation’s inaugural Community Impact Week, a five-day celebration of health equity and literacy driving health equity and health literacy across Philadelphia. Free health and wellness events are taking place all week at Parkway Central Library, all centered on increasing access to health information, resources, and community-based services.Friday’s awards reception will recognize leadership in corporate health impact, innovation in health literacy, community advocacy, and regional health and wellness. Honorees include Jefferson Health, represented by Dr. Baligh R. Yehia; MERCK; Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes; Emmy Award-winning actress and humanitarian Sheryl Lee Ralph; and Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation.The reception brings together civic leaders, healthcare professionals, corporate partners, and community advocates to celebrate work that is closing Philadelphia’s health disparities through inclusive programs, community partnerships, and accessible health information.“These recipients are pillars of health equity advocacy in Philadelphia,” said Monique Moore Pryor, president of the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation. “The Foundation is honored to recognize their work through its Community Impact Awards.”Jefferson Health, represented by Dr. Baligh R. Yehia, will receive the Corporate Health Impact Award for its commitment to expanding care access across Philadelphia, including medically tailored meal programs, community health worker outreach, mobile screenings, hospital food pantries, JeffCARES volunteer programs, and partnerships with schools, libraries, and nonprofits.MERCK will receive the Innovation in Health Literacy Award for advancing equitable access to health information and resources through education, research, and community engagement.Senator Vincent Hughes and Sheryl Lee Ralph will receive the Community Advocate Award in recognition of their leadership in public service, arts advocacy, and community empowerment. Senator Hughes has championed equitable access to healthcare, education, and opportunity across Pennsylvania, while Ralph has elevated national conversations around HIV/AIDS education, mental health, and civic engagement.Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake, president of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, will receive the Health and Wellness Champion of the Year Award for her leadership in expanding health education, promoting preventive care, and connecting corporate, nonprofit, and grassroots partners to improve health outcomes across the region.- ends -ABOUT THE FREE LIBRARY OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATIONThe Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation supports the Free Library of Philadelphia by providing resources and funding to enhance the library's offerings and services. Through community engagement, donor support, and innovative initiatives, the Foundation works to create a vibrant, inclusive community dedicated to lifelong learning and cultural enrichment.

