FREE LIBRARY OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION WELCOMES SIX NEW MEMBERS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation (the Foundation) today announced the appointment of six new members to its Board of Directors: Kimberly Spivey, Abe Ibrahim, Sophia Rosenfeld, Subhash George Verghese, Laurent Carter, and Thi Phan. Collectively, the new members bring extensive leadership experience in business and community engagement, with expertise that spans finance, education, healthcare, public service, and technology. Those backgrounds, combined with their enthusiasm for the work of the Foundation will help further its mission to provide resources and advocacy that advances the mission of the Free Library of Philadelphia (the Library), while stewarding and promoting its own special collections, for the benefit of all Philadelphians.Kimberly Spivey brings more than 15 years of tax expertise to her role as International Tax Principal at PwC, where she provides practical solutions to the tax issues of multinational corporations, including cross-border mergers and acquisitions, business restructuring and value chain transformation. Spivey previously held director and senior manager roles at PwC, and director-level tax positions at Colfax Corporation and Campbell Soup Company. She also served as an adjunct professor of international tax at Temple University's James E. Beasley School of Law. Spivey graduated with a bachelor's in business administration from Howard University's School of Business before earning both her JD and LLM in Taxation at Temple University's James E. Beasley School of Law. She is NY Regional Council Co-Chair for the International Fiscal Association and Corporate Secretary for The Christian Church in Philadelphia Advisory Council, and a member of The Links, Incorporated and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.Abe Ibrahim is First Senior Vice President and Regional President for the Central Philadelphia region at Mid Penn Bank where he leads the bank’s expansion efforts with focus on local businesses and community partnerships. Ibrahim brings more than 16 years of commercial banking and leadership experience, having previously held executive roles at Truist, Northwest, and Santander. A graduate of Temple University’s Fox School of Business, Ibrahim was included in the Philadelphia Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 and is a Diversity in Business honoree. He was also included in Al Día’s 40 Under 40 list and was listed among Philadelphia Tribune’s most influential African Americans in Philadelphia. Ibrahim serves on the executive board of Friends for Good and as a selection advisory council member for the GreenLight Fund.Sophia Rosenfeld is the Walter H. Annenberg Professor of History and former chair of the Department of History at the University of Pennsylvania. An internationally recognized historian of ideas, she teaches European and American intellectual and cultural history with a focus on the Enlightenment and the origins of modern democracy. Rosenfeld’s most recent book, The Age of Choice: A History of Freedom in the Modern World (Princeton, 2025), was named a New York Times Editors’ Choice and a finalist for the Cundill History Prize. Rosenfeld earned degrees from Princeton and Harvard and has held fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the Institute for Advanced Study, and the Mellon Foundation. She was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2025.Subhash George Verghese is Vice President of Pricing and Packaging Solutions at Comcast, where he leads the team that develops residential, mobile and small business offerings. A technology and innovation executive with more than 25 years of experience, he has overseen enterprise-wide initiatives that have driven significant organizational transformations. Before joining Comcast, Verghese held senior roles at CDI Corporation, The North Highland Company, and Cigna Corporation. He holds a Master’s degree in Information Management from Syracuse University and a Bachelor’s in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Mahatma Gandhi University. A passionate advocate for user-centered design and digital innovation, Verghese is dedicated to mentoring the next generation of technology leaders and fostering inclusive, forward-thinking teams.Laurent Carter is Retired: Senior Vice President and Head of Global Pricing at Bristol Myers Squibb. With over three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, Carter has held senior leadership roles in strategic sales, marketing, market access, and pricing. He is a graduate of Brown University and UCLA’s Anderson School of Management.Thi Phan is a retired senior executive at Cigna and brings decades-long expertise in strategic planning, operations, team optimization, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions. Thi is Vice Chair at the Rosenbach Museum & Library, Partner at the VIA Art Fund, Emeritus Trustee of Philadelphia Ballet, and a member of the Advancement Committee at Germantown Friends School. She is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University School of Law.“We are thrilled to welcome Kimberly, Abe, Sophia, Subhash, Laurent and Thi Phan to the Foundation’s Board,” said Monique Moore Pryor, President of the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation. “Their leadership, professional experience, and enthusiasm for our mission will be invaluable as we continue to expand the Foundation’s ability to support the Library’s reach and impact while also enhancing our own important literacy and learning initiatives.”D. Jeffry Benoliel, Chair of the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation Board of Directors, added: “This diverse group of leaders reflects both the strength and the promise of our city. Their insight, creativity, and dedication will help guide the Foundation as we build on our mission. We look forward to working with them to ensure that both the Foundation and the Library remain vibrant cornerstones of opportunity for all Philadelphians.”______________________________About the Free Library of Philadelphia FoundationThe Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation supports the Free Library of Philadelphia by providing resources and funding to enhance the library's offerings and services. Through community engagement, donor support, and innovative initiatives, the Foundation works to create a vibrant, inclusive community dedicated to lifelong learning and cultural enrichment.

