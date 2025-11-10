Free Library Of Philadelphia Foundation's Community Impact Week Bringing Free Health Resources To Parkway Central

2-Color Logo of the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation graphic featuring the name, dates, and theme of Community Impact Week

A week of free health programming culminates in awards reception honoring Jefferson Health, Sen. Vincent Hughes & Sheryl Ralph, other health equity advocates.

Community Impact Week brings together local community members, health equity partners and the Library’s own resources to improve access to health information and services citywide.” — Cobi Weissbach, Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation today announced the lineup for its first Community Impact Week , a five-day celebration of the people and organizations advancing health equity and health literacy across Philadelphia. Running November 17–20 at Parkway Central Library, Community Impact Week features free health resources and programs, and concludes on November 21 with the Community Impact Awards reception recognizing outstanding local health equity champions.At a time when health disparities remain high across many neighborhoods, Community Impact Week showcases community and equity-focused solutions in nutrition, mental health, wellness, and health literacy, areas where the Library, the Foundation and its partners are making measurable impact.“For more than a century, the Free Library has been a cornerstone of education and access in Philadelphia, including access to trusted health information and resources,” said Monique Moore Pryor, president of the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation. “Community Impact Week highlights the powerful connection between literacy and health equity and celebrates those working to make Philadelphia a healthier, more equitable city.”COMMUNITY IMPACT WEEK PROGRAMMINGAll events, except the awards reception, are free and open to the public:• Mon, Nov. 17: Health Literacy & Resource Fair: health screenings, wellness resources, and community vendors, presented by Jefferson Health , and other partner organizations.• Tue, Nov. 18: Gardening & Wellness: gardening for health and community with Black Girls with Green Thumbs and other partners.• Wed, Nov. 19: Nutrition & Healthy Living: live cooking demos and “Smart Eating on a Budget” sessions, presented by the Jefferson Health Culinary Team, with additional partners and vendors on site.• Thu, Nov. 20: Mental Health & Well-being: group therapy and mindfulness sessions, plus yoga, presented by the Black Brain Campaign and other partners.• Fri, Nov. 21: Awards Reception & Celebration: Skyline Room, Parkway Central Library (tickets available here: https://freelibraryfoundation.org/community-impact-week/ • Additional events taking place around Community Impact Week can be found here: https://libwww.freelibrary.org/calendar/main/home/page/1/q/health/having/all WHY IT MATTERS“Community Impact Week brings together local community members, health equity partners and the Library’s own resources to improve access to health information and services citywide,” said Cobi Weissbach, chief strategy and advancement officer at the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation.Philadelphia continues to face significant health inequities, with lower life expectancy and higher rates of chronic disease than national averages. With reports claiming that up to one-third of library users seek health information, the Free Library’s role as a community health resource is more critical than ever.“Health equity isn’t just a healthcare issue, it’s an education and community issue,” added Moore Pryor. “This week highlights the shared commitment of the Foundation and the Free Library to ensure residents have access to the information and support they need.”COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARDSCommunity Impact Week concludes with the Community Impact Awards reception, on Friday, November 21, which includes the presentation of this year’s Corporate Health Impact Award to Jefferson Health. Baligh Yehia, president of Jefferson Health will accept the award.“Jefferson Health is honored to be recognized during the Free Library’s inaugural Community Impact Week,” said Baligh R. Yehia, MD, MPP, MSc, President of Jefferson Health. “At Jefferson, we believe that improving community health requires meeting people where they are, in neighborhoods, schools, libraries, and community centers, and providing access to the education, resources, and care they need to thrive. By collaborating with trusted community institutions like the Free Library, we can ensure that Philadelphians have equitable access to high-quality health information and services that empower them to live healthier lives.”Jefferson Health’s commitment to community health is rooted in a 200-year legacy of caring beyond the hospital walls. Across Philadelphia, Jefferson invests in programs that expand equitable access to healthcare, promote health literacy, and address social determinants of health. Initiatives include medically tailored meal programs, community health worker outreach, the JeffCARES volunteer program, hospital food pantries, mobile health screenings, and partnerships with local schools, libraries, and nonprofits. Through these efforts, Jefferson reaches patients, families, and community members where they live, learn, and work, helping to reduce disparities and strengthen the overall health and economic mobility of the region.FULL LIST OF 2025 COMMUNITY IMPACT HONOREES• Corporate Health Impact Award: Jefferson Health, represented by Dr. Baligh R. Yehia, MD, MPP, MSc, FACP• Innovation in Health Literacy Award: MERCK• Community Advocate Award: Senator Vincent Hughes & Sheryl Lee Ralph• Health & Wellness Champion Award: Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake, Independence Blue Cross FoundationFor more information or to register for events, visit freelibraryfoundation.org/community-impact-week._______________________________About the Free Library of Philadelphia FoundationThe Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation supports the Free Library of Philadelphia by providing resources and funding to enhance the library's offerings and services. Through community engagement, donor support, and innovative initiatives, the Foundation works to create a vibrant, inclusive community dedicated to lifelong learning and cultural enrichment.About JeffersonJefferson is reimagining health care and higher education to create unparalleled value throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. More than 65,000 people strong, Jefferson is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate clinical care for patients; making our communities healthier and stronger; preparing tomorrow's professional leaders for 21st-century careers; and creating new knowledge through basic/programmatic, clinical and applied research.Jefferson Health, nationally ranked as one of the top 15 not-for-profit health care systems in the country and the largest provider in the Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley areas, serves patients through millions of encounters each year at 32 hospital campuses and more than 700 outpatient and urgent care locations throughout the region. Jefferson Health Plans, through Health Partners Plans, Inc., is a not-for-profit managed health care organization offering a broad range of health coverage options to more than 370,000 members for more than 40 years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.