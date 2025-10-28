Facility managers choose D|VERSE Integrated Sink System featuring XLERATORsync® as a Readers’ Choice Award Winner

Excel Dryer The D|VERSE Sink System combines a touchless soap dispenser, faucet and sink-mounted hand dryer into one sleek, integrated unit. By removing the need for paper towels, facilities can reduce their carbon footprint by up to 81% and achieve as much as 95% cost savings.

Recognized by FMD and FCD readers for innovation and efficiency, the integrated sink system eliminates paper towels and delivers up to 95% cost savings

In today’s facilities, sustainability and hygiene go hand in hand. The D|VERSE Sink System with XLERATORsync helps organizations meet both goals while delivering a modern, elevated user experience.” — William Gagnon, Executive Vice President and COO, Excel Dryer

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The D|VERSE Integrated Sink System featuring the XLERATORsyncHand Dryer with Electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA) Filtration has been recognized among the best products of 2024 in the Facility Maintenance Decisions (FMD) and Facility Cleaning Decisions (FCD) Readers’ Choice Awards.This annual program honors products that demonstrate innovation and excellence in maintaining and improving the efficiency of institutional and commercial facilities across the United States.A collaboration between D|13 Group and Excel Dryer, Inc. , the D|VERSE Sink System combines a touchless soap dispenser, faucet and sink-mounted hand dryer into one sleek, integrated unit. The system’s eHEPA filtration removes 99.999% of viruses, providing clean air and a more hygienic hand-drying experience. By containing all water in the basin, it also helps eliminate drips on floors and reduces maintenance needs.The D|VERSE Sink System offers flexible design options, including various sink materials and finishes, allowing facilities to tailor the system to their aesthetic goals. By removing the need for paper towels, facilities can reduce their carbon footprint by up to 81% and achieve as much as 95% cost savings over time.“In today’s facilities, sustainability and hygiene go hand in hand,” said William Gagnon, executive vice president & COO at Excel Dryer. “The D|VERSE Sink System with XLERATORsync helps organization meet both goals while delivering a modern, elevated user experience.”Voted a Readers’ Choice winner, the D|VERSE Sink System with XLERATORsync Hand Dryer continues Excel Dryer’s mission to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions that enhance hygiene, reduce waste and improve the user experience.About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com ###

