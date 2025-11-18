Faith-Based Publishing Shows Steady Momentum Heading Into 2026

Christian Editing & Design Logo

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As authors begin planning their 2026 book releases, Christian Editing & Design (CED) is encouraging writers and ministries to use the final months of the year to refine their manuscripts and strengthen their publishing plans. Recent market data indicates that faith-based publishing continues to show steady demand, offering authors a valuable window of opportunity as they look toward the new year.While the broader publishing industry has experienced mixed results, religious and Christian book categories remain stable, and in several areas, growing. According to the Association of American Publishers’ 2025 StatShot reports, U.S. religious press revenues showed year-over-year increases, with hardback sales up more than 10% in June 2025. International markets reflect a similar pattern, with U.K. religion book sales rising over 6% in the first half of the year.Bible sales, devotionals, and discipleship resources continue to be among the strongest performers. Industry analysis also points to increased book activity from churches, nonprofits, and ministries, many of which are publishing testimonies, Bible study tools, and spiritual growth resources as part of their outreach.“These trends are significant because they show that readers remain deeply engaged with Christian content,” said Rachel Porter, Co-Owner of Christian Editing & Design. “People are looking for hope, clarity, and biblical wisdom, and authors who write with purpose still have meaningful opportunities to reach their audience.”What’s Trending for Christian Authors Going Into 2026CED highlights several areas where demand remains steady:- Devotionals and daily-practice books with short, approachable reflections- Testimony-driven nonfiction from pastors, ministry leaders, and everyday believers- Discipleship and Bible study resources that help small groups and churches- Youth and young adult faith books reflecting renewed interest in spiritual formationHybrid-published Christian nonfiction, which continues to grow as authors seek more control over their publishing journey“These categories reflect what we see every day,” Porter noted. “Authors want to share their stories, and ministries want to extend their impact beyond Sunday mornings. Books accomplish both.”Why the Final Month of the Year Matters for Authors- The end of the year is one of the most strategic times for Christian authors to prepare a release:- Holiday reading and gifting boosts visibility for faith-based books- Churches and ministries plan new studies and curriculum for the upcoming year- Publishers, editors, and designers book quickly for Q1 and Q2 projects- Authors gain a head start on platform-building and launch preparation“Authors who begin the editing and design process now will be better positioned for a successful 2026 launch,” Porter added. “A clear, polished message is essential, and this season is an ideal time to invest in that work.”Supporting Authors Through Every StageChristian Editing & Design partners with authors to strengthen their manuscripts, clarify their message, and prepare their books for publication. CED provides editing, interior formatting, cover design, and publishing guidance to help writers share biblically grounded work with professionalism and confidence.About Christian Editing & DesignChristian Editing & Design partners with authors, musicians, and ministries to craft and share messages that honor God and inspire others. From book editing and design to songwriting and branding, CED’s team helps bring creative projects to life with professionalism, excellence, and a heart for the Kingdom.

