Silencing the Food Noise: Kristy McCammon Invites a Return to God’s Design for Food and Health

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From trending diet plans to injectable weight-loss drugs, today’s health landscape is louder than ever. Millions are caught in “food noise” — a swirl of rules, fads and quick fixes. Kristy McCammon, author of “Life Unbinged: Faith-Filled Freedom from Food Obsession,” believes the way forward isn’t more noise, but quiet surrender.“God cares about every part of our lives, even what’s on our plate,” McCammon said. “When I stopped striving for the next diet and started inviting Jesus into my food struggles, I found peace and health I couldn’t find anywhere else.”McCammon’s book calls readers to step away from the chaos of diet culture and return to eating as God designed — whole, nourishing foods paired with healthy, faith-driven boundaries. Her approach resonates at a time when:- More than 40% of U.S. adults are trying to lose weight but report confusion over conflicting nutrition advice, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.- GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy have reshaped weight management but leave many unsure how to eat and live sustainably once the initial weight loss slows.- Interest in faith and wellness is rising as people seek deeper meaning in their health journeys.In “Life Unbinged,” McCammon shares her own story of breaking decades of food addiction by surrendering to Jesus and rebuilding her relationship with food. She offers practical tools for eating whole, God-made foods, creating healthy boundaries without legalism and listening for God’s still, small voice amid cultural diet noise.McCammon is available for interviews, podcasts and commentary on faith and food freedom, diet culture burnout and finding peace after weight-loss medications.“Life Unbinged: Faith-Filled Freedom from Food Obsession” is available now on Amazon About Kristy McCammon:Kristy McCammon is a wife, mother of five, speaker, and coach based in San Antonio, Texas. After years of food struggles, she lost 100 pounds through biblical principles and practical boundaries. She now helps others find freedom through her Life Unbinged program and has built a growing online community of more than 700,000 people seeking a faith-based path to health.Learn more at www.lifeunbinged.com

