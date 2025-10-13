Christian Editing and Design Showcases the Power of Human Expertise in Translation, Ghostwriting, and More
As AI-generated audiobooks and translations flood the market, Christian Editing and Design offers a steady, human-centered approach for authors and ministries.
Audible recently announced plans to expand its use of AI-generated voices and translation systems to make book production more affordable and efficient. While this technology offers opportunity, it also raises questions about accuracy, tone, and integrity—especially in Christian publishing.
“For decades, our team has helped writers, pastors, and songwriters bring their message to life with care and authenticity,” said Rachel Porter, Co-Owner of CED. “AI can mimic words, but it can’t capture conviction. Our goal is to help authors use new tools wisely without losing their heart or their message.”
Christian Editing and Design continues to offer its full range of specialized services, including translation, ghostwriting, songwriting, coaching, transcription, and audiobook production. Each service combines professional excellence with personal collaboration—helping authors reach their audience with clarity and purpose in every language and format.
To support writers navigating today’s changing publishing landscape, CED is offering a free 30-minute consultation through December 2025 to discuss project needs, AI use, and publishing strategy.
For more information, visit www.christianeditinganddesign.com or email rachel@christianeditinganddesign.com.
About Christian Editing & Design
Christian Editing & Design partners with authors, musicians, and ministries to craft and share messages that honor God and inspire others. From book editing and design to songwriting and branding, CED’s team helps bring creative projects to life with professionalism, excellence, and a heart for the Kingdom.
Rachel M. Porter
Christian Editing and Design Publishing Studio
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.