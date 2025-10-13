Christian Editing and Design Showcases the Power of Human Expertise in Translation, Ghostwriting, and More

Christian Editing & Design Logo

As AI-generated audiobooks and translations flood the market, Christian Editing and Design offers a steady, human-centered approach for authors and ministries.

AI can mimic words, but it can’t capture conviction. Our goal is to help authors use new tools wisely without losing their heart or their message.” — Rachel Porter

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As new AI tools promise faster audiobook narration and instant translations, Christian Editing and Design (CED) is reminding authors that speed should never replace substance. The publishing industry has entered a new era of automation, but for faith-based authors and ministries, theological precision and authentic voice still matter most.Audible recently announced plans to expand its use of AI-generated voices and translation systems to make book production more affordable and efficient. While this technology offers opportunity, it also raises questions about accuracy, tone, and integrity—especially in Christian publishing.“For decades, our team has helped writers, pastors, and songwriters bring their message to life with care and authenticity,” said Rachel Porter, Co-Owner of CED. “AI can mimic words, but it can’t capture conviction. Our goal is to help authors use new tools wisely without losing their heart or their message.”Christian Editing and Design continues to offer its full range of specialized services, including translation, ghostwriting, songwriting, coaching, transcription, and audiobook production. Each service combines professional excellence with personal collaboration—helping authors reach their audience with clarity and purpose in every language and format.To support writers navigating today’s changing publishing landscape, CED is offering a free 30-minute consultation through December 2025 to discuss project needs, AI use, and publishing strategy.For more information, visit www.christianeditinganddesign.com or email rachel@christianeditinganddesign.com.About Christian Editing & DesignChristian Editing & Design partners with authors, musicians, and ministries to craft and share messages that honor God and inspire others. From book editing and design to songwriting and branding, CED’s team helps bring creative projects to life with professionalism, excellence, and a heart for the Kingdom.

