The National Coalition For Men Celebrates Men and Boys on International Men’s Day 2025

True equality means recognizing the unique challenges men face, from health disparities to family law biases, while celebrating the positive roles men play in society.” — Harry Crouch, President/Chairman of the Board NCFM

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Coalition For Men NCFM ) proudly joins communities worldwide in celebrating International Men’s Day (IMD) on November 19, 2025.This year’s global theme, “Celebrating Men and Boys,” highlights the importance of positive male role models, men’s health, and the contributions men make to families, workplaces, and society.Founded in 1977, the National Coalition For Men is the nation’s oldest generalist men’s rights organization. As a non-profit educational and civil rights group, the National Coalition For Men advocates for fairness in law, policy, and social attitudes. Its mission includes ending harmful stereotypes, promoting gender inclusive dialogue, and ensuring equal treatment for men and boys.International Men’s Day 2025 Focus Areas• Promoting positive male role models from all …• Celebrating men’s contributions to family, marriage, childcare, and community.• Raising awareness of men’s physical, mental, and emotional health, including suicide prevention.• Addressing discrimination against men in law, services, and social attitudes.• Improving gender relationships and fostering equality.• Supporting a world where men and boys can reach their full potential.Quote from National Coalition For Men Leadership“International Men’s Day is not about competing with women’s rights—it’s about complementing them,” said Harry Crouch, President of the National Coalition For Men. “True equality means recognizing the unique challenges men face, from health disparities to family law biases, while celebrating the positive roles men play in society.”AcknowledgmentThe National Coalition For Men extends its gratitude to Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh of Trinidad and Tobago, whose vision and leadership in 1999 reestablished International Men’s Day on November 19. His dedication, along with the early efforts of advocates such as Thomas Oaster, laid the foundation for today’s global movement. The National Coalition For Men thanks these pioneers and the international organizations that continue to expand IMD’s reach and impact.Call to ActionThe National Coalition For Men invites individuals, organizations, and communities to join in International Men’s Day 2025 by:• Hosting or attending local events.• Sharing stories of positive male role models.• Supporting initiatives that promote men’s health and equality.For more information, visit NCFM.org and the official International Men’s Day website.About the National Coalition For MenSince 1977, NCFM has been committed ending harmful discrimination and stereotypes against boys, men, their families, and the women who love them. We are a gender inclusive, nonpartisan, ethnically diverse organization that effects civil rights reform through advocacy, education, outreach, and litigation. NCFM works to end harmful stereotypes, promote fairness in law and policy, and advance dialogue that fosters true gender equality.Together, we celebrate men and boys everywhere honoring their journeys, sharing their pain, uplifting their voices, and building a future of respect, equality, and shared humanity.

