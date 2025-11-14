California begins to address disparities suffered by men and boys; NCFM Dismisses Lawsuit

This is a victory for fairness, common sense, and a better future for all Californians.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Governor Gavin Newsom issued Executive Order N 31 25 , directing California state agencies to take coordinated action to address the mental health crisis, social isolation, and opportunity gaps facing men and boys. He did not announce the establishment of a “council for men and boys” as earlier reported. Nonetheless, the Executive Order is a step in the right direction and strengthens continuing efforts to establish a fully funded Commission on the Status of Men and Boys.“Too many young men and boys are suffering in silence — disconnected from community, opportunity, and even their own families. This action is about turning that around. It’s about showing every young man that he matters and there’s a path for him of purpose, dignity, work, and real connection.” — Governor Gavin NewsomFor decades, the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls (CCSWG) has received robust support, with funding exceeding $25 million in recent years. The commission has played a vital role in advancing issues related to economic and educational equity, healthcare access, and violence prevention for women and girls, serving millions of Californians. Until now, however, there has been no equivalent body dedicated to addressing the unique challenges faced by men and boys.A Data-Driven Call for ChangeThe “ For Every 100 Girls ” study highlights over 70 stark disparities in outcomes for boys and men across the United States of America, for example:• For every 100 girls who attend kindergarten, 145 boys do.• For every 100 girls who abuse illicit drugs and alcohol, 180 boys do.• For every 100 girls suspended from school, 195 boys are suspended.• For every 100 girls who die from opioid overdose, 227 boys die.• For every 100 girls who are homeless, 248 boys are unsheltered.• For every 100 girls ages 15–19 who commit suicide, 293 boys do.• For every 100 women ages 25–29 who commit suicide, 418 men do.• For every 100 girls incarcerated, 648 boys are behind bars.• For every 100 women who die on the job, 1,058 men and boys die.“The For Every 100 Girls study shows that males are increasingly at risk, yet their struggles are often ignored by institutions and policymakers. These numbers represent real lives and families, and my hope is that greater awareness will lead to policies that support boys and men as fully as we support girls and women.” — Professor Mark J. Perry, Ph. DMajor Policy Shift and Legal ResolutionWith the Governor’s office now taking action to help men and boys, NCFM will dismiss its lawsuit, for now, although a fully funded Commission of the Status of Men and Boys is still sorely needed and expected. ( Coalition for Men, et al. v. State of California , Case No. 25SMCV00089, filed January 7, 2025 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Santa Monica Courthouse)Harry Crouch, President of NCFM, stated:“This is a victory for fairness, common sense, and a better future for all Californians. We thank Governor Newsom, the plaintiffs in our lawsuit, and the many activists and organizations—especially Sean Kullman and the Global Initiative for Boys & Men ( www.gibm.us )—who worked tirelessly to make this happen. We hope the Governor’s actions will address immediate disparities, spark a broader conversation on equality for all Californians and soon evolve into a fully funded Commission.”About NCFM and For Every 100 GirlsFounded in 1977, the National Coalition For Men (NCFM) has been committed to ending harmful discrimination and stereotypes against boys, men, their families, and the women who love them. NCFM is a gender-inclusive, nonpartisan, ethnically diverse organization that advances civil rights reform through advocacy, education, outreach, services, and litigation. ( www.ncfm.org In 2011, The “For Every 100 Girls” study was initiated by Thomas G. Mortenson at the Pell Institute for the Study of Opportunity in Higher Education. With permission, Professor Mark J. Perry expanded the list to cover 70 measures. His updates have been widely cited in debates about gender equity and influenced advocacy efforts such as NCFM’s.Revised 251112

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.