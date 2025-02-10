Sex Discrimination Lawsuit filed in California with National Implications

Men need help too.

The National Coalition For Men, filed a lawsuit against the State of California for not having a Commission on the Status of Men and Boys.

Issues concerning men and boys have been ignored, if not buried. Commissions on the Status of Men and Boys will make the world a better place for all of us.” — Harry Crouch, President, National Coalition For Men (NCFM)

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 1971 the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls became a permanent agency. In the 2023/2024 fiscal year received $5 million in state funding dedicated to supporting organizations serving women and girls, addressing economic challenges, and promoting gender equity across the state.California not having a Commission on the Status of Men and Boys violates California Constitution Article I, Section 7 which states: "A person may not be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law or denied equal protection of the laws," the U.S. Constitutions Fourteenth Amendment equal protection provisions and a host of other state and federal laws also ensure equal protections, fair treatment and prevents discriminatory practices.California courts have consistently ruled against sex-based discrimination. In Koire v. Metro Car Wash, 40 Cal 3d 24 (1985), the court stated that, "All persons within the jurisdiction of this state are free and equal, and no matter what their sex... are entitled to the full and equal accommodations, advantages, facilities, privileges, or services in all business establishments of every kind whatsoever." In Woods v. Shewry, the California Court of Appeal (3rd District) ruled that it is unconstitutional to exclude male victims of domestic violence from state-funded programs because it violates men’s constitutional right to equal protection.The lack of a commission for men and boys clearly shows the State of California's lack of concern for supporting organizations serving men and boys, addressing their economic challenges, and promoting gender equity in education, mental health, physical health, social issues, and economic challenges (see: 2024 California Report on the Status of Boys and Men .)Currently, the Federal Government, all fifty states, many counties and large urban areas have commissions or something similar for women and girls, but none for men and boys. NCFM with like-minded organizations are working to establish such commissions for men and boys nationally and in other states. National Coalition For Men President Harry Crouch said, “Issues concerning men and boys have been ignored, if not buried. This commission is a step in the right direction toward making the world a better place for all of us.”Since 1977, NCFM, a 501(c)(3) educational nonprofit, has been committed to ending harmful discrimination and stereotypes against boys, men, their families, and the women who love them. We are a gender inclusive, nonpartisan, ethnically diverse organization that effects civil rights reform through advocacy, education, outreach, services, and litigation._____________________________________Read the case here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ggd4q7ZGmBDhbvIQaoKxvA8BhHktovTr/view?usp=sharing For more information about the need for a Commission on the Status of Men and Boys see the 2024 comprehensive California report at https://www.gibm.us/state-reports

