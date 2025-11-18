Governor Henry McMaster and the First Family Announce the 59th Annual Governor's Carolighting

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the 59th Annual Governor's Carolighting at the South Carolina Statehouse's North Steps on Sunday, November 23 at 6:00 PM. Those unable to attend in person can view the event on television or online via SCETV.

"Each year, Peggy and I look forward to joining families from across our state for the Carolighting," said Governor Henry McMaster. "It's a cherished tradition that brings South Carolinians together to celebrate the start of the Christmas season."

The program will feature a mix of traditional carols, performances by local artists, and the lighting of South Carolina's official Christmas tree.

This year's State Christmas tree is a 35-foot-tall Norway Spruce from Henderson Tree Farms in Morganton, N.C. The tree was purchased by the Columbia Garden Club with support from the Garden Club of South Carolina. TimberTech of Greer, S.C. donated their delivery services to bring the tree to Columbia for the 21st consecutive year.

Sarah Kay Wrenn, Miss South Carolina 2025, will serve as the evening’s emcee.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster

WHAT: 59th Annual Governor's Carolighting

WHEN: Sunday, November 23 at 6:00 PM

WHERE: South Carolina Statehouse, North Steps, Columbia, S.C.

Note: SCETV will provide coverage, which can be accessed through live stream here or via satellite.

