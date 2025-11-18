AGY expands Aiken County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – AGY, a manufacturer of specialty glass fibers, today announced it is expanding its operations in Aiken County. The company’s $12.1 million investment will create 80 new jobs.

AGY is a leading innovator and manufacturer of specialty glass fiber reinforcements, enabling high-performance composite solutions for aviation, defense, electronics, architecture and telecommunications applications that are integral to civilian life and critical to the national security supply chain.

Located at 2556 Wagener Road in Aiken, AGY is expanding the manufacturing capacity of its low-dielectric constant (Low Dk) and low-dissipation factor (Low Df) glass fibers, which are used to enhance the performance, reliance, and durability of semiconductor packaging, high-performance printed circuit boards, electronic systems and high-speed telecommunications equipment.

Operations are expected to be online in the first quarter of 2026. Individuals interested in joining the AGY team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Aiken County to assist with the costs of building renovations.

QUOTES

“Artificial intelligence is transforming how the world operates, and we are proud that AGY in Aiken, S.C., stands as a leader in America’s manufacturing capability for AI technologies.” -AGY CEO Al Ridilla

“AGY’s decision to expand operations in Aiken County reflects the impressive reputation of South Carolina’s workforce and business-friendly environment. We are pleased to see the company reaffirming its commitment to our state and bringing 80 new jobs to the community.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement is another testament to the growing strength of South Carolina’s manufacturing industry. AGY’s $12.1 million expansion in Aiken County is a major reason to celebrate, and we look forward to all it will mean for the people of our state in the years ahead.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“This expansion is a tremendous win for Aiken County, our industrial workforce and for AGY. An investment of this scale reflects AGY’s confidence in our community and affirms Aiken County’s pro-growth, pro-manufacturing policies. AGY has long been a strong corporate neighbor and a key industrial asset for both Aiken County and our nation. The advanced glass fibers produced here support our economy, strengthen critical industries and contribute to our national defense.” -Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker

“AGY’s continued investment in Aiken County is a testament of our community, our workforce and the innovative spirit that drives this region. As the only domestic supplier of these critical glass fiber products, AGY plays a vital role in supporting our nation’s advanced manufacturing and technology industries. We’re proud to see their growth continue right here in Aiken County, where they’ve been a valued corporate partner for more than 60 years.” -Western SC Economic Development Partnership Chairman Gary Stooksbury

