First Solar, Inc. grows South Carolina footprint with new Cherokee County facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. – First Solar, Inc., (First Solar) a leading American photovoltaic (PV) solar and manufacturing company, today announced it is growing its South Carolina footprint with a new production facility in Cherokee County. The company expects to spend approximately $330 million to establish the new facility, which is forecast to create over 600 new jobs.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Arizona, First Solar is one of the largest solar manufacturers in the Western Hemisphere. Located at 121 Logistics Drive in Gaffney, the facility will onshore final production processes for Series 6 modules initiated by the company’s international fleet. The company currently operates a distribution center in Duncan and has a longstanding partnership with Inland Port Greer.

The Gaffney plant will be part of what is one of the largest solar technology manufacturing and research and development (R&D) footprints in the nation and already includes five operating, fully vertically integrated manufacturing facilities in three states, as well as a supply chain that spans the country.

Operations are expected to commence in the second half of 2026. Individuals interested in joining the First Solar team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

“As the United States experiences historic demand for abundant, affordable electricity, we’re proud to meet the moment by expanding our domestic energy technology manufacturing capacity with a new facility in South Carolina. This investment demonstrates the value of American solar manufacturing and supply chains in unleashing energy dominance while creating jobs and prosperity for local communities.” -First Solar, Inc. CEO Mark Widmar

“South Carolina is proud to be a destination for innovative energy companies that are powering our country with American technology. First Solar's investment will create 600 new jobs in Cherokee County, which will greatly strengthen the local economy and help advance America's energy independence. Their expanded presence in our state will provide even more opportunities for hardworking South Carolinians.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“This investment by First Solar will further strengthen South Carolina’s growing reputation in the clean energy sector, and we are excited for the economic opportunities it will bring to a rural part of our state. Congratulations to First Solar and Cherokee County on this announcement that will have a tremendous impact in the community for many years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“South Carolina Ports has enjoyed a productive relationship with First Solar and is honored by their choice of Cherokee County, South Carolina for this major investment. We congratulate First Solar and will continue to serve as a reliable, responsive port partner.” -SC Ports President and CEO Micah Mallace

“Today is a milestone for Cherokee County. First Solar’s $330 million investment and 600 high-paying new jobs show confidence in our community. Projects like these position Gaffney as a leader in economic development and bring new opportunities for our citizens. We’re proud to welcome First Solar and look forward to a successful partnership.” -Cherokee County Council Chairman Tim Spencer

