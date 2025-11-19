Illini Golf Brings Unique Golf Experience to Central Illinois

Illini Golf Facility to Offer a Boutique Golf Experience with the Latest Simulator Technology, Including Only Publicly Accessible PuttView Green in Illinois.

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Illini Golf, a cornerstone of the Central Illinois golf community for nearly four decades, is proud to announce a change in ownership and a significant expansion with its upcoming relocation to the Peoria Metro Centre. The business is now under the leadership of longtime Peorian and golf enthusiast, Matt Coulter, who is poised to carry forward the shop’s legacy while introducing a new, year-round golf destination for players of all levels.The new, vastly expanded facility is scheduled for its first day of retail operations on Friday, November 28th, with a formal grand opening to be announced at a later date.For new owner Matt Coulter, this acquisition is a full-circle moment. His first job, at age 15, was working for previous owner Bill Ott at Illini Golf in 1994. That early experience instilled in him a deep appreciation for the game and for the personalized customer service that has defined the brand for years. After a successful career and years of coaching junior and high school golf, Coulter is now investing back into his hometown and the sport he loves."When I originally approached Bill about buying the business, I thought of it as a passion project. I just enjoyed working there so much," said Matt Coulter. "Golf has always had a positive stronghold here. Our area has produced some great golfers, and I want to see that continue. I'm excited to make this investment in our hometown and help grow the game with a facility like this."The new location in the Peoria Metro Centre triples the previous store's square footage, allowing for a complete "boutique golf experience." Highlights of the new facility include:● Advanced Simulator Technology: Five simulator bays featuring Foresight Sports Falcon technology for practice, play on world-famous courses, and data-driven fittings.● Exclusive Putting Experience: The new facility will house the only PuttView putting simulator open to the public in Illinois, with technology integrated into two of the main simulator bays and a massive 15’ x 30’ dedicated putting green. There is no comparable commercial facility within a 175-mile radius.● Expanded Retail Selection: A greatly expanded retail space with dedicated apparel sections for men, women, and juniors, featuring top brands and proper fitting rooms.● On-Site Workshop: A state-of-the-art workshop for expert club repair, regrips, and custom fittings, now also offering specialized services like custom club engraving and ferrules.Bill Ott, who owned and operated Illini Golf since 1993, will remain involved with the business, continuing to share his expertise with the community. He expressed his full support and excitement for the new direction."I am incredibly excited about the new direction," said Bill Ott. "The advanced fitting capabilities, the high-tech putting green, and all the new technology Matt is bringing in are fantastic. We're expanding to have more of everything: more apparel for men and women, more space, and more high-tech tools. It's going to be pretty special."Looking ahead, Illini Golf plans to become a hub for the local golf community, with future offerings to include lessons, league play, corporate events, and private parties. The new facility is designed to make the sport more accessible and inviting for all, offering a welcoming environment for beginners and the advanced tools needed by seasoned players to hone their skills year-round.Since 1986, Illini Golf has been Central Illinois' premier destination for golf enthusiasts. Known for its expert staff, personalized customer service, and commitment to the game, Illini Golf offers a comprehensive selection of equipment and apparel from top brands. Its services include professional custom club fitting, on-site repairs, and, now at their new location, a modern, year-round golf experience with state-of-the-art simulator technology. To see apparel, schedule a fitting, or learn more about Illini Golf’s indoor simulators, visit https://www.illinigolf.com/ . You can also follow Illini Golf on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok for news and day-to-day updates.

