Etnyre Comes to Dixon for the 2025 Bonnel Equipment Expo

DIXON, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asphalt contractors rejoice! Etnyre International will be at the 2025 Bonnel Equipment Expo in Dixon, IL, as a Select Sponsor for the event. The Bonnel Equipment Expo will provide an opportunity for equipment manufacturing companies, such as Etnyre, to showcase their latest machinery to interested municipal road and water maintenance customers across the Midwest. The expo will take place on Wednesday, June 11th, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Bonnel Industries Inc.Over the past several years, Bonnell has held its open house/equipment expo for local municipalities, companies and manufacturers looking to connect and present their latest equipment offerings. The Equipment Expo has grown to over 1,000 attendees and more than 35 vendors and exhibitors.Those participating in the Equipment Expo can expect a day of new products, complimentary food and coffee, and discussions with like-minded industry professionals.“We thought going to the Bonnel Equipment Expo was a great idea,” said Brian Horner, Director of Sales at Etnyre International. “Not just to show off our equipment, but to talk with those already using our machinery and getting feedback. The Equipment Expo gives us a chance to connect with the contractors and operators that use our products daily.”For those who wish to attend the 2025 Bonnel Equipment Expo, the event is free, with tickets available through Eventbrite or on the Bonnel Industries Inc. website. The expo will take place at Bonnel Industries’ primary location, 1385 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon, IL 61021, on June 11th, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.“If you find our booth, come up to say hello! We’re happy to talk about our equipment or just chat about the asphalt industry or anything else. We can’t wait to see you there!”Etnyre International proudly manufactures a wide range of equipment serving the asphalt road construction industry, from asphalt distributors to chip spreaders and storage tanks to trailers. Since 1898, Etnyre has continually set the standard for performance and reliability, paving the way for customer success throughout the asphalt industry. You can contact Etnyre International by calling 815-732-2116. Etnyre International is headquartered at 1333 Daysville Rd, Oregon, IL 61061.

