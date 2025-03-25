Pro Kleen Solutions Partners with Heartland Health Services

Pro Kleen Solutions, a commercial cleaning service company out of Peoria, Illinois, has begun providing facility cleaning for Heartland Health Services .

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pro Kleen Solutions, Peoria’s experts in commercial cleaning, has recently partnered with Heartland Health Services to provide a more thorough, sanitized cleaning to the health facilities across Peoria and Pekin. The partnership was first established at the end of 2024, with plans to provide janitorial services for the majority of Heartland Health’s facilities.“We’re no strangers to cleaning healthcare facilities,” says Ruth Woods, CEO of Pro Kleen Solutions. “In fact, we pride ourselves on our expertise in cleaning hospitals and doctor’s offices. Healthcare cleaning comes with strict requirements, and meticulous attention to detail is necessary for ensuring a safe, sterile environment. It’s the kind of cleaning that our team excels at.”Of Heartland Health Services’ nine health centers in Central Illinois, Pro Kleen will provide cleaning and janitorial services for seven locations.“Right now, we manage the cleaning for five of Heartland Health’s Peoria locations and both of their offices in Pekin. That includes the full range of our capabilities – sanitization, deep cleaning, maintenance, the works. We take on the entirety of an office or facility’s janitorial needs.”“Heartland Health is such a trusted name to Peoria residents. Their dedication to patients of all socioeconomic levels is inspiring and something every healthcare facility should strive for. We are both honored and humbled that Heartland chose our company to complement their quality care with our exceptional cleaning capabilities.”Outside of the healthcare industry, Pro Kleen Solutions offers cleaning services to a variety of commercial clients. If your business needs janitorial services from professional, reliable cleaning specialists, Pro Kleen is always available. To learn more about Pro Kleen’s services, visit their website: https://prokleenpeoria.com/ Pro Kleen Solutions is a commercial cleaning company with a wide range of unique cleaning services. The Pro Kleen team serves Greater Peoria and surrounding areas with expert janitorial services, including options for healthcare facility cleaning, property management cleaning, post-construction cleaning, and more. You can contact Pro Kleen Solutions by calling 309-966-1230. Their office is located at 1320 W Northmoor Rd, Ste B, Peoria, IL 61614.

