As the Auto World Takes Center Stage, a New Cinematic Deep Dive Reveals the Movie Cars That Became Legends

RIDE:Most Iconic Wheels of the Silver Screen 1963 Aston Martin DB5 – Goldfinger

A cinematic celebration of the cars that shaped Hollywood—and now positioned amid the LA Auto Show spotlight

The coffee-table pit pass for anyone who judges movies by their chase scenes.” — Car & Driver

RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the automotive world focused on the opening of the LA Auto Show (Nov. 21–30, 2025), a new book emerges that bridges car-culture excitement and Hollywood film history. RIDE: The Most Iconic Wheels of the Silver Screen Tra Publishing ) launches November 18, 2025, offering readers a visually rich, story-driven journey through the most unforgettable vehicles to ever hit the big screen at a moment when car design, film nostalgia and live auto-events collide.Created by award-winning architect Chad Oppenheim , seasoned automotive journalist Matt Stone, and veteran film critic Chris Nashawaty, the book celebrates the vehicles that became stars in their own right. With a foreword by Jay Leno and contributions from luminaries such as Michael Bay, Stephen King, and Jeff Gordon, RIDE blends car culture, cinema and industrial design into a unique narrative.“As the LA Auto Show brings together car brands, design innovation and automotive storytelling, we wanted RIDE to reflect how movie-cars are part of that broader drive culture,” says co-author Chad Oppenheim. “These cars don’t just appear—they move us.”Featuring screen legends like the Mustang from Bullitt, the DeLorean of Back to the Future, Bond’s Aston-Martins and the muscle machines of Mad Max, RIDE captures why certain cars endure in popular culture, long after credits roll. High-impact photography and behind-the-scenes commentary invite readers into the garages, backlots and design studios where cinematic wheels become legendary.The LA Auto Show showcases concept cars, exotics, drift machines and one-of-a-kind builds, and RIDE stands out as a bridge between film fandom and auto-enthusiasm. Whether you walk the show floor hunting A-list debuts or curl up at home exploring the backstory of movie machinery, this book offers a rich visual and narrative experience.About the AuthorsChad Oppenheim – architect and design visionaryMatt Stone – automotive journalist and former Motor Trend editorChris Nashawaty – film critic and entertainment journalistAvailability: RIDE: The Most Iconic Wheels of the Silver Screen is available now from major booksellers including Bookshop.org, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.PRODUCT DETAILS:Publisher: ‎Tra PublishingPublication date: November 18, 2025Language: EnglishPrint length: 404 pagesISBN-13: ‏ 978-1962098281Item Weight: ‏‎ 1.26 poundsDimensions” ‏ 8.5 x 1.5 x 12.9 inchesPrice: $65.00For images, review copies, or to schedule author interviews, contact Andrea Burnett at aburnettpr@gmail.com.

