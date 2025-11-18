As the Auto World Takes Center Stage, a New Cinematic Deep Dive Reveals the Movie Cars That Became Legends
A cinematic celebration of the cars that shaped Hollywood—and now positioned amid the LA Auto Show spotlight
Created by award-winning architect Chad Oppenheim, seasoned automotive journalist Matt Stone, and veteran film critic Chris Nashawaty, the book celebrates the vehicles that became stars in their own right. With a foreword by Jay Leno and contributions from luminaries such as Michael Bay, Stephen King, and Jeff Gordon, RIDE blends car culture, cinema and industrial design into a unique narrative.
“As the LA Auto Show brings together car brands, design innovation and automotive storytelling, we wanted RIDE to reflect how movie-cars are part of that broader drive culture,” says co-author Chad Oppenheim. “These cars don’t just appear—they move us.”
Featuring screen legends like the Mustang from Bullitt, the DeLorean of Back to the Future, Bond’s Aston-Martins and the muscle machines of Mad Max, RIDE captures why certain cars endure in popular culture, long after credits roll. High-impact photography and behind-the-scenes commentary invite readers into the garages, backlots and design studios where cinematic wheels become legendary.
The LA Auto Show showcases concept cars, exotics, drift machines and one-of-a-kind builds, and RIDE stands out as a bridge between film fandom and auto-enthusiasm. Whether you walk the show floor hunting A-list debuts or curl up at home exploring the backstory of movie machinery, this book offers a rich visual and narrative experience.
About the Authors
Chad Oppenheim – architect and design visionary
Matt Stone – automotive journalist and former Motor Trend editor
Chris Nashawaty – film critic and entertainment journalist
Availability: RIDE: The Most Iconic Wheels of the Silver Screen is available now from major booksellers including Bookshop.org, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.
PRODUCT DETAILS:
Publisher: Tra Publishing
Publication date: November 18, 2025
Language: English
Print length: 404 pages
ISBN-13: 978-1962098281
Item Weight: 1.26 pounds
Dimensions” 8.5 x 1.5 x 12.9 inches
Price: $65.00
