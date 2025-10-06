New Memoir in Poems Explores Healing, Resilience, and Renewal

The Threads of Becoming by Tamara Hill Tamara Hill, Author of "The Threads of Becoming"

In The Threads of Becoming, author Tamara Hill Sahres a lyrical journey through grief, transformation, and rediscovery.

…a luminous memoir-in-verse that gently weaves together the roles of a modern woman—daughter, mother, entrepreneur, survivor, dreamer—into a tapestry of resilience, reflection, and redefinition.” — Los Angeles Book Review

RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Threads of Becoming : A Memoir in Poems (Girl Friday Books, ISBN: 978-1-967510-72-6), a debut poetry memoir by creative entrepreneur and writer Tamara Hill , releases on October 6, 2025. Written in lyrical verse, the collection blends poetry and memoir to reflect on resilience, motherhood, identity, and the universal need for connection.In today’s fast-paced, post-pandemic world, The Threads of Becoming invites readers to pause and reflect on themes of joy, grief, transformation, and personal growth. Hill’s work captures defining life moments — from raising children and traveling solo to navigating loss and rediscovering creativity — while reminding us that we are not alone in our experiences.“Each poem is a doorway,” says Hill. “Each one holds a thread of becoming—not in the perfect arc of a memoir, but in the truth of lived experience.”Structured in six sections that guide readers from beginnings and belonging to self-discovery and renewal, Hill’s collection speaks to anyone navigating change, seeking clarity, or finding strength in shared humanity.Key Themes in The Threads of BecomingMotherhood & Family: Raising a young son, caring for a premature daughter, and redefining family lifeGrief & Healing: Facing loss, moving through change, and discovering resilienceReinvention & Renewal: Embracing transformation in life and workThe Power of Poetry: A hybrid of verse and memoir that highlights poetry’s enduring role in reflecting and shaping human experienceThe Threads of Becoming is available now on Amazon and The Hill House Group website.About the AuthorTamara Hill spent two decades leading creative teams in corporate America before shifting to build award-winning luxury properties in Palm Springs and Italy. As a single mother, global traveler, and creative entrepreneur, Hill offers a voice that combines ambition, authenticity, and wisdom. She shares her work and insights on Instagram @thehillhousethreadsABOUT GFBGFB is an imprint of Girl Friday Productions, makers of high-end books since 2006. Fiction to non-fiction, self-help to cookbooks, GFB was created to amplify independent voices. Distributed through Ingram, GFB titles are available everywhere quality books are sold. Learn more about our female-owned business based in Seattle, WA at girlfridayproductions.com.Publication DetailsThe Threads of Becoming: A Memoir in PoemsBy Tamara HillPublished by GFBOn Sale: October 2025Hardcover | $22.00ISBN: 978-1-967510-72-6For review copies, author interviews, or excerpts, please contact:Andrea BurnettAndrea Burnett Lifestyle Publicityaburnettpr@gmail.com | 650.207.0917@abprlifestyle

