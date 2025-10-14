Loving II Reveals Hidden Photographic History of Gay Men in Love, 1850s–1950s
A powerful LGBTQ collection showcasing intimate images of men in love, preserving queer history from the 19th and 20th centuries.
This powerful companion to their acclaimed bestseller Loving features more than 300 never-before-seen images of men who documented their relationships during an era when homosexuality was criminalized and visibility was dangerous. Spanning a century of evolving photographic formats, including ambrotypes, daguerreotypes, tintypes, cabinet cards, postcards, photo strips, and snapshots, the book captures the resilience and tenderness of queer love against all odds.
“In this fraught moment, when LGBTQ+ rights are once again under attack, Loving II stands as both historical witness and gentle act of resistance,” write Nini and Treadwell in their introduction. “It is a reminder that love has always existed, even when society tried to erase it.”
A Timely Celebration of Queer History
The release of Loving II comes amid renewed political and religious hostility toward LGBTQ+ equality, including legislative rollbacks and threats to marriage rights. By preserving these photographs, the authors reclaim a hidden history and offer a much-needed message of visibility, resilience, and hope.
Praise for the First Volume Loving
Esquire: “The sweetness of the images is palpable… a promise we keep to these forgotten men.”
Rolling Stone: “A love letter to the world.”
The Guardian: “Their act of protest was to pose together with unguarded body language during a time when homosexuality was a criminal act.”
About the Authors
Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell are the custodians of the world’s only known archive of romantic historical photographs of men in love. Their journey began over two decades ago in a Dallas antique shop and has since grown into a collection of over four thousand images spanning continents and centuries. Loving and Loving II are the result of their dedication to preserving a truth that history tried to erase: that love, in all its forms, has always been here.
About 5 Continents Editions
Founded in 2002 by Eric Ghysels, 5 Continents Editions is an independent art book publisher based in Milan, Italy. Internationally recognized for its excellence, the company specializes in books on the traditional arts of Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania, as well as archaeology, modern and contemporary art, design, photography, and fashion. Known for its impeccable design, exceptional imagery, and authoritative texts, 5 Continents Editions produces books that reflect authenticity, creativity, and scholarly depth. With a multilingual team and global distribution network, its titles are published in multiple languages and are available worldwide. Find them online at www.fivecontinentseditions.com. publisher specializing in art, photography, design, and cultural history.
Product Details
Publisher: 5 Continents Editions
Publication Date: October 14, 2025
Price: $70.00
Language: English
ISBN-13: 978-8874394456
Format: Hardcover, 336 pages
Andrea Burnett
Andrea Burnett PR
+1 650-207-0917
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.