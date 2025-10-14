Loving II Reveals Hidden Photographic History of Gay Men in Love, 1850s–1950s

LOVING II: More photographic hishttps://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/edit#tory of men in love, 1850s - 1950s

A powerful LGBTQ collection showcasing intimate images of men in love, preserving queer history from the 19th and 20th centuries.

The sweetness of the images is palpable… a promise we keep to these forgotten men.” — Esquire Magazine

RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Authors Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell , a married couple of thirty-four years and custodians of the world’s only known photographic archive of men in love, announce the release of Loving II: More Photographic History of Men in Love, 1850s–1950s (5 Continents Editions).This powerful companion to their acclaimed bestseller Loving features more than 300 never-before-seen images of men who documented their relationships during an era when homosexuality was criminalized and visibility was dangerous. Spanning a century of evolving photographic formats, including ambrotypes, daguerreotypes, tintypes, cabinet cards, postcards, photo strips, and snapshots, the book captures the resilience and tenderness of queer love against all odds.“In this fraught moment, when LGBTQ+ rights are once again under attack, Loving II stands as both historical witness and gentle act of resistance,” write Nini and Treadwell in their introduction. “It is a reminder that love has always existed, even when society tried to erase it.”A Timely Celebration of Queer HistoryThe release of Loving II comes amid renewed political and religious hostility toward LGBTQ+ equality, including legislative rollbacks and threats to marriage rights. By preserving these photographs, the authors reclaim a hidden history and offer a much-needed message of visibility, resilience, and hope.Praise for the First Volume Loving Esquire: “The sweetness of the images is palpable… a promise we keep to these forgotten men.”Rolling Stone: “A love letter to the world.”The Guardian: “Their act of protest was to pose together with unguarded body language during a time when homosexuality was a criminal act.”About the AuthorsHugh Nini and Neal Treadwell are the custodians of the world’s only known archive of romantic historical photographs of men in love. Their journey began over two decades ago in a Dallas antique shop and has since grown into a collection of over four thousand images spanning continents and centuries. Loving and Loving II are the result of their dedication to preserving a truth that history tried to erase: that love, in all its forms, has always been here.About 5 Continents EditionsFounded in 2002 by Eric Ghysels, 5 Continents Editions is an independent art book publisher based in Milan, Italy. Internationally recognized for its excellence, the company specializes in books on the traditional arts of Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania, as well as archaeology, modern and contemporary art, design, photography, and fashion. Known for its impeccable design, exceptional imagery, and authoritative texts, 5 Continents Editions produces books that reflect authenticity, creativity, and scholarly depth. With a multilingual team and global distribution network, its titles are published in multiple languages and are available worldwide. Find them online at www.fivecontinentseditions.com . publisher specializing in art, photography, design, and cultural history.Product DetailsPublisher: 5 Continents EditionsPublication Date: October 14, 2025Price: $70.00Language: EnglishISBN-13: 978-8874394456Format: Hardcover, 336 pages

