Ferrari star driver Dylan Medler finishes the season with a win in Mugello

After a great season that saw Dylan Medler winning in Daytona, Monza, and Laguna Seca, he finishes the season with a win in Mugello.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medler is looking back at another great season in Ferrari Challenge with a total of five race wins and numerous podiums in North America and Europe. This cements Medler’s name in the history books as one of the best Ferrari Challenge drivers of all times.Most notably, Medler is the first American race car driver who has won a Ferrari Challenge race at the top level in Europe.This week, Medler’s team is testing at the Formula 1 track in Miami getting ready for the 2025 / 2026 Asian Le Mans series. Medler will compete along his teammates Alessandro Balzan and Memo Gidley. Medler will be competing with his favorite number 15 and is considered one of the favorites for this season’s Asian Le Mans series.The inaugural two 4-hour races will take place at the Sepan International Circuit near Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, December 13, and Sunday, December 14.The two races in Dubai will be held on Saturday, January 31st and Sunday, February 1.The final round will take place at the Yas Marina Circuit a week later, Saturday, February 7 and Sunday, February 8.Ends

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.