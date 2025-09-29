Amazing Action from Ferrari Challenge Champion Dylan Medler in Spa

Dylan Medler was competing this past weekend in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe Championship at the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional race car driver, Dylan Medler, was competing this past weekend in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe Championship at the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, one of the most iconic and most difficult racetracks in the world.Medler showed amazing form all weekend and finished the Sunday race in second place behind Belgium race car driver Gilles Renmans.The Sunday race was especially difficult due to relatively low track temperatures and on and off rain earlier in the day.Medler is the only American Ferrari driver who is competing at the top level of the Ferrari Challenge series in Europe and has been able to score victories and podiums.After this podium finish in Spa, Medler is going into the Ferrari Finali Mundiali in Mugello as one of the favorites.Medler commented after the race: “Racing at the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps was truly special. It was great standing on one of the most iconic podiums in the world. Racing in Europe against some of the best drivers in the world is always an awesome experience. We are now starting to prepare for the Ferrari Finali Mundiali in Mugello.”

