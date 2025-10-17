Dylan Medler will be racing in the 2025 / 2026 Asian Le Mans Series with Ferrari

Dylan Medler

Professional race car driver Dylan Medler has confirmed his entry in the 2025 / 2026 Asian Le Mans Series.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional race car driver Dylan Medler has confirmed his entry in the 2025 / 2026 Asian Le Mans Series.The inaugural two 4-hour races will take place at the Sepan International Circuit near Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, December 13, and Sunday December 14.The two races in Dubai will be held on Saturday, January 31 and Sunday, February 1.The final round will take place at the Yas Marina Circuit a week later, Saturday, February 7 and Sunday, February 8.Medler will be supported by Kessel Racing and D Racing.Medler had a great 2025 season winning races in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America and Europe championships, with his recent win in Monza being the most notable.Medler is currently in Mugello, Italy, preparing for the Ferrari Finali Mundiali where he is one of the favorites to take the win in the world final.Medler commented, “I am looking forward to racing in the Asian Le Mans series. We have done a lot of work this year preparing for this series and I believe we will be very competitive.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.