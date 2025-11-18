CBP issues Withhold Release Order on Firemount Group Ltd.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a Withhold Release Order against, and will immediately detain, garments, apparel, and textiles manufactured in Mauritius by Firemount Group Ltd., based on information that reasonably indicates forced labor use.

This WRO, the fourth issued in 2025, and the first in Fiscal Year 2026, was issued due to violations of 19 U.S.C. §1307, the law prohibiting goods made with forced labor from entering the United States. When CBP has evidence indicating that imported goods are made by forced labor, the agency issues WROs to detain those shipments.

“CBP issues WROs on companies that use forced labor to the detriment of law-abiding businesses. CBP’s action protects and promotes American economic prosperity,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott.

Forced labor is defined in 19 U.S.C. §1307 as “all work or service which is exacted from any person under the menace of any penalty for its nonperformance and for which the worker does not offer himself voluntarily.” This WRO is the result of a CBP investigation and review of information that Firemount manufactures garments, textiles, and apparel using forced labor. CBP analyzed supporting evidence which included interview questionnaires; audio interview recordings and transcripts; open-source nongovernment organization reports, news media, and academic research.

Taken together, the evidence demonstrated that workers at Firemount are subject to four International Labour Organization indicators: abuse of vulnerability, debt bondage, deception, and intimidation and threats. The facts underlying these indicators show, by reasonable suspicion, that workers are engaged in forced labor (i.e., work performed involuntarily and under menace of penalty). Additionally, CBP trade import data outlined in the recommendation demonstrates that the goods are being, or are likely to be, imported into the United States.

Importers of detained shipments may seek to destroy or export their shipments or seek to demonstrate that the merchandise was not produced with forced labor.

“Not only is forced labor inhumane, but it also creates unfair competition that harms American businesses and consumers,” said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Susan S. Thomas, of CBP’s Office of Trade. “As America’s frontline for border and economic security, CBP stands ready to enforce our laws and ensure a level playing field.”

The WRO against Firemount is the latest action CBP has taken to address forced labor. With this WRO issuance, CBP currently oversees and enforces 54 WROs and nine Findings under 19 U.S.C. § 1307.

CBP receives allegations of forced labor from a variety of sources including government agencies, media, nongovernmental organizations, and members of the public. Any person or organization that has reason to believe merchandise produced with forced labor is being, or is likely to be, imported into the United States can report detailed allegations by contacting CBP through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT.

