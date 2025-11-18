Assessing Tariff Revenue Trends, Recent Mortgage-Related Legal Developments, and Policy Debates on the U.S. Dollar

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian Briggs reviews evolving tariff income, reported mortgage-fraud case activity, and federal monetary policy discussions shaping the outlook for the U.S. dollarOn the 9/16/2025 segment of The Real Story with Riley Lewis features economist and financial commentator Christian Briggs examining tariff policy, Federal Reserve governance, and broader pressures affecting U.S. monetary stability. The conversation provides context for ongoing economic challenges and policy discussions relevant to fiscal management and central-bank transparency.The episode features a discussion on household financial strain and the affordability pressures present across the U.S. economy at the time of the interview. Briggs reviews how tariff revenue had contributed to federal receipts and deficit reduction, noting that the administration viewed these measures as part of a broader approach to domestic economic priorities. The episode outlines how shifting trade dynamics may influence federal budgeting and long-term financial planning.Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/Eec52QOiuAk Briggs also comments on questions raised regarding the Federal Reserve’s internal oversight processes. The discussion addresses concerns voiced by policymakers and commentators about accountability standards within the central bank and how such issues may affect public confidence. Briggs emphasizes that policy debates surrounding the institution are longstanding and require consistent evaluation based on documented procedures and statutory responsibilities.“These were significant topics because they touched directly on how monetary policy interacts with fiscal pressures and public expectations,” said Christian Briggs. “At the time, it was important to assess the data on tariffs, the role of the Federal Reserve, and the broader discussion on how to maintain stability in the dollar. Effective policy depends on measured analysis and transparent communication.”The episode reviews how tariff revenue, interest-rate decisions, and institutional governance intersect with the strength of the U.S. dollar. Briggs explains that ongoing debates in Washington reflected differing views on the appropriate structure of monetary authority and how best to support economic resilience. He notes that such discussions are a normal part of evaluating the long-term framework guiding U.S. financial policy.The segment provides viewers with context on how fiscal tools, regulatory oversight, and central-bank independence shape conditions for households, businesses, and capital markets.Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/Eec52QOiuAk About The Hard Asset Money ShowThe Hard Asset Money Show hosted by Christian Briggs brings together thought leaders and economists to examine financial issues shaping our era. Each episode provides insights on economic trends and the importance of tangible assets for wealth preservation.About Christian BriggsBriggs is an expert in economics and hard assets who has advised Congress and the Senate. As CEO of Hard Asset Management and a veteran of financial markets since 1987, Briggs brings strategic vision and industry connections to every discussion.Disclaimer: The content presented is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as professional financial, investment, legal, tax, or political advice. Any reliance you place on information from this episode is strictly at your own risk. Information presented in this episode reflects conditions and knowledge as of the date of recording. Circumstances, facts, laws, regulations, and market conditions may change after the episode is produced. The host is not under any obligation to update or correct information after publication. This episode may contain strong opinions, controversial viewpoints, or content that some viewers may find objectionable. The Show, its host, guests, and affiliates make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information contained in this episode. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk.

