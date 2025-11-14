Christian Briggs Examines the Accuracy Crisis Undermining America’s Employment Data

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hard Asset Money Show with Christian Briggs Examines the Accuracy Crisis Undermining America’s Employment DataThe August 13, 2025 episode of The Hard Asset Money Show hosted by economist and financial commentator Christian Briggs joins News Nation live to address growing public and institutional concern over the reliability of the U.S. monthly jobs report following multiple major downward revisions.At the time of the episode’s release, the Bureau of Labor Statistics faced criticism from market analysts and policymakers after recent data corrections revealed job growth had been overstated for consecutive months. Briggs compares the situation to the strict accountability standards imposed on public companies, arguing that economic data should meet the same level of precision and transparency when it directly influences fiscal and monetary policy.“When you’re a publicly traded company and you get your numbers wrong, the SEC will be all over you,” said Briggs. “So why are we reporting numbers that almost every month have to be redone upward or downward? You must be accurate. People live and die by these numbers, and Fed policy lives and dies by them.”Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/8F8FfW-7HEg Briggs explores potential reforms, including transitioning to a bi-monthly release schedule to allow for more comprehensive data verification, modernizing the federal data infrastructure, and applying real-time analytics to better reflect today’s fluid employment landscape. He emphasizes that reliable economic metrics are essential to ensure policy decisions—from rate adjustments to stimulus measures—are grounded in reality rather than flawed assumptions.“The entire economy depends on these numbers,” Briggs added. “When policymakers, investors, and businesses are forced to act on data that later proves inaccurate, the cost to public trust and market stability is immense.”The episode concludes by highlighting the broader implications for Federal Reserve policy, emphasizing how revised job figures can distort projections for inflation, growth, and long-term interest rate guidance.Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/8F8FfW-7HEg About The Hard Asset Money ShowThe Hard Asset Money Show hosted by Christian Briggs brings together thought leaders and economists to examine financial issues shaping our era. Each episode provides insights on economic trends and the importance of tangible assets for wealth preservation.About Christian BriggsBriggs is an expert in economics and hard assets who has advised Congress and the Senate. As CEO of Hard Asset Management and a veteran of financial markets since 1987, Briggs brings strategic vision and industry connections to every discussion.Disclaimer: The content presented is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as professional financial, investment, legal, tax, or political advice. Any reliance you place on information from this episode is strictly at your own risk. Information presented in this episode reflects conditions and knowledge as of the date of recording. Circumstances, facts, laws, regulations, and market conditions may change after the episode is produced. The host is not under any obligation to update or correct information after publication. This episode may contain strong opinions, controversial viewpoints, or content that some viewers may find objectionable. The Show, its host, guests, and affiliates make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information contained in this episode. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk.

