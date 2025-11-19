Hard Asset Money Show Reviews Federal Investment in Intel and Related National Security Considerations

Economist Christian Briggs discusses how the investment may influence U.S. positioning in global semiconductor production

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the 8/28/2025 episode of The Real Story on OAN, featuring economist and financial commentator Christian Briggs presents an in-depth discussion on the Trump administration’s move to acquire nearly a 10 percent stake in Intel. The episode reviews how the decision may influence U.S. semiconductor leadership, domestic manufacturing capacity, and future federal involvement in strategic industries.The episode features a discussion on national security considerations tied to the semiconductor sector. At the time of the interview, the administration had announced plans to secure the minority stake as part of a broader effort to strengthen control of advanced chip production while countering China’s ongoing attempts to dominate global supply chains.Briggs explains how the transaction could reinforce U.S. competitiveness in a critical industry. He notes that advanced foundry capacity has become essential to defense technology, communications infrastructure, and high-performance computing. He also outlines the challenges Intel faces as its Foundry business continues working toward long-term profitability.Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/oS0QIsXQePE “It strengthens national security by ensuring Intel’s foundry operations stay in the United States and reducing our reliance on Asian chip production,” said Christian Briggs. “It hurts China’s strategy to dominate the global supply chain through its semiconductor push and strengthens the US position in the global chip race.”The conversation addresses competing viewpoints over the appropriate balance between federal oversight and private-sector autonomy in sectors viewed as essential to national resilience. Briggs underscores that such decisions carry long-term policy implications for innovation, capital markets, and industrial competitiveness.The episode provides viewers with context on the semiconductor industry’s global dynamics, including China’s efforts to expand its technological influence. It also reviews how U.S. policymakers may weigh the benefits of securing domestic production against concerns about expanding state involvement in corporate governance.Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/oS0QIsXQePE About The Hard Asset Money ShowThe Hard Asset Money Show hosted by Christian Briggs brings together thought leaders and economists to examine financial issues shaping our era. Each episode provides insights on economic trends and the importance of tangible assets for wealth preservation.About Christian BriggsBriggs is an expert in economics and hard assets who has advised Congress and the Senate. As CEO of Hard Asset Management and a veteran of financial markets since 1987, Briggs brings strategic vision and industry connections to every discussion.Disclaimer: The content presented is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as professional financial, investment, legal, tax, or political advice. Any reliance you place on information from this episode is strictly at your own risk. Information presented in this episode reflects conditions and knowledge as of the date of recording. Circumstances, facts, laws, regulations, and market conditions may change after the episode is produced. The host is not under any obligation to update or correct information after publication. This episode may contain strong opinions, controversial viewpoints, or content that some viewers may find objectionable. The Show, its host, guests, and affiliates make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information contained in this episode. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk.

