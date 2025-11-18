eufy Debuts ExpertSecure System at ISC East 2025, Expanding into the Professional and Commercial Security Market

eufy ExpertSecure System hardware bundle eufy Built with Care Logo

Live demonstrations of the ExpertSecure System available Wednesday, November 19, and Thursday, November 20, in Stand 719 in the Javits Center.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At ISC East 2025, eufy, a global leader in home security technology and smart appliances by Anker Innovations, unveiled the ExpertSecure System — an all-in-one local security solution designed for residential, commercial, and professional environments. The eufy team will be providing live demonstrations of the ExpertSecure System during ISC East on Wednesday, November 19, and Thursday, November 20, in Stand 719 in the Javits Center.This launch marks eufy’s official expansion into the professional and commercial security market, extending its trusted consumer security expertise into business and enterprise applications.A New Direction: From Smart Home to Smart BusinessFor years, eufy has been recognized for redefining home security through user-centric design and an unwavering commitment to data privacy. With ExpertSecure, that same philosophy is being extended to serve the diverse needs of organizations, business owners, and local institutions seeking high-performing, privacy-conscious security systems that adapt to their unique environments.ExpertSecure: Designed for Flexibility, Privacy, and ControlWith eufy ExpertSecure, the alarm and video surveillance systems work seamlessly together to provide comprehensive protection for the spaces that matter most — from private residences to business complexes.Powered by high-resolution cameras, intelligent sensors, and a local control hub (HomeBase Pro), the system performs AI-based detection, event recording, and real-time alerts — even during power outages.Built on a modular and scalable architecture, ExpertSecure empowers users and partners to configure and expand systems based on operational needs — from individual storefronts to multi-site business deployments.Building Partnerships for a Safer FutureAt ISC East 2025, eufy invites industry professionals, distributors, and integration partners to explore customized project collaborations and co-development opportunities with ExpertSecure.Through this strategic expansion, eufy aims to build a new pillar in local and professional security — combining innovation, transparency, and localized trust to deliver scalable security infrastructure for today’s connected world.About eufyeufy, part of Anker Innovations, designs intelligent, privacy-first security solutions trusted by millions of users worldwide. From home protection to commercial-grade systems, eufy provides advanced security technologies built on local data processing, simplicity, and trust — empowering users and partners to secure what matters most.Learn more at https://www.eufy.com/expertsecure-system. Contact InformationFor PR and Media: brett.white@anker.comFor Partnership Programs: Silvia.z@anker.com

eufy ExpertSecure System Set Up Guide

