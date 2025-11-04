Soundcore Launches AI Voice Recorder for Instant Transcription and Summarization

Soundcore's New AI Work Recorder Soundcore's New AI Work Recorder - Detached From Charger Soundcore's New AI Work Recorder - Detached From Charging Base - White Soundcore's New AI Work Recorder - Detached From Charging Base - Black Soundcore Logo

Powerful Tool For Business Professionals and Students To Stay Organized During Meetings and Classes

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations’ premium audio and video entertainment brand, today launched the Soundcore Work AI Voice Recorder, a compact, AI-powered device designed for seamless voice recording, transcription, and summarization. The recorder was designed to help professionals and students capture, organize, and review conversations across work and learning scenarios.Compact Design and ConnectivitySmaller and lighter than many comparable devices, the Soundcore Work AI Voice Recorder is a circular clip-on device, roughly the size of a one-dollar coin. Users can easily clip it on to a shirt, jacket collar or even around a chain, necklace or lanyard worn around a user’s neck. When not in use, the AI Recorder is easily stored in its square recharging case that can be attached to the back of certain phones with a metal back.The Work AI Recorder supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi transfer, with iOS users benefiting from automatic real-time syncing via Apple’s MFi protocol.The recorder can store up to 250 hours of audio locally and offers up to 32 hours of recording time with a full charge. However, fast-charging provides two hours of use with just 10 minutes of charging.AI-Enhanced Summarization and TranscriptionThe AI Recorder leverages large-model technologies to generate structured, text-based summaries with coverage of key points.With more than 25 customizable summary templates, the device adapts to a wide range of use cases, from meetings to lectures. Additionally, users can also combine multiple recordings into aggregated summaries, ensuring continuity and reducing fragmented and incorrect information.When a user initiates the transcription and summarization function, GPT 4.1 processes the text in order to generate a summary. However, in the future, it will be capable of using the newer GPT 5.0 version.The recorder provides automatic transcription with accuracy rates up to 97 percent. Features such as speaker identification and intelligent segmentation, streamline the review process and improve clarity.Intuitive Recording and MarkingDesigned for ease of use, the device includes a self-locking button for one-touch recording and haptic feedback to confirm key moment tagging. A double-tap feature highlights and bookmarks critical content during a session, ensuring essential details are captured and later emphasized in transcripts and summaries.Security and Data ProtectionData protection is supported through AES-256 encryption for both storage and transmission. However, while transferring data, it also utilizes TLS 1.3 while transferring via Bluetooth uses ECDH for key negotiation.Data is stored using AWS, which allows for the most flexible and secure cloud storage available today, with planned integration of additional productivity tools. The device also supports Apple Find My, providing peace of mind in case of loss.Availability and PricingStarting today, the Soundcore Work AI Recorder will be available on Amazon.com and Soundcore.com in both white and black for $159.00 with three options for transcription services. A free Starter plan with 300 minutes of transcription is available, though this plan will lack the Aggregate Summary and Ask AI features.The Pro subscription plan costs $15.99 per month/ $69.99 for 6 months / $99.99 for 1-year and allows for 1200 minutes/month and includes enhanced AI services. A limited-time offer for new users who subscribe to the Pro plan, includes six months of complimentary membership with initial device activation. The promotion is expected to run through March 31, 2026.Finally, the Unlimited plan costs $239.99/year and allows for unlimited transcription service and all enhanced AI services.About SoundcoreSoundcore is committed to reinventing personal entertainment with premium wireless headphones, indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speakers and now includes Nebula's popular line of high-definition projectors. Product lines showcase the brand’s portable designs, focus on sound, battery life, rich content and the use of smart AI to improve the customer experience. For more information visit www.soundcore.com About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronics products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its key brands: Anker, Anker SOLIX, eufy, and soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.The Anker Logo is a registered trademark of Anker Innovations.DISCLAIMERStatements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. 