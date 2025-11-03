eufyCam S4 Launches First Tri-Cam Bullet-PTZ Hybrid Security Camera, Delivering 360° AI Tracking & Non-Stop Solar Power

eufy Built with Care Logo eufyCam S4 outdoor security camera eufyCam S4 and HomeBase S380 2-cam kit

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eufy, a global leader in home security technology and smart appliances by Anker Innovations, today announced the launch of the eufyCam S4 , the industry’s first DIY solar-powered hybrid camera combining a 4K fixed bullet lens with dual 2K pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) lenses. This innovative tri-cam design delivers 360° coverage and detailed facial recognition from up to 15 meters away, redefining home protection from both long and short range.Earlier this year, eufy introduced the eufy PoE NVR Security System S4 Max, the world’s first NVR system powered by an integrated large AI model technology, known as the Local AI Agent, and equipped with tri-cam bullet and PTZ cameras for full 360° surveillance.Now, with the eufyCam S4, eufy introduces that same multi-angle protection in a single, compact device, a revolutionary design that replaces and outperforms separate bullet and PTZ cameras, offering homeowners a smarter and more versatile security solution.Triple-Lens Bullet-PTZ Camera for Smarter SurveillanceThe eufyCam S4 combines a 4K wide-angle bullet camera with a 2K dual-lens PTZ camera, delivering both comprehensive monitoring and precision tracking in a single device. The bullet lens offers a 130° fixed field of view for broad area coverage, while the PTZ camera provides 360° field-of-view tracking for detailed, close-up views. The bullet camera keeps a steady watch over key entry points like doors and driveways, while the PTZ camera actively monitors larger or more dynamic areas such as yards and open spaces.Powered by AI Tracking 2.0, the two cameras work seamlessly together, automatically coordinating and reframing as activity moves across zones. With Intelligent Auto-Framing, the PTZ lenses lock onto motion, automatically zooming in or out with precision and smoothly tracking people or objects up to 50 meters (164 ft.) away. With this triple-lens innovation, the eufyCam S4 delivers versatile coverage, capturing every detail with zero blind spots.Detachable Solar Panel for Non-stop SecurityFeaturing eufy’s largest and most efficient solar panel to date, the eufyCam S4 is equipped with a built-in 5.5W detachable solar panel that can fully charge the camera for an entire day with just one hour of direct sunlight. The detachable design allows for easy and versatile installation, and the user can position the panel for optimal sun exposure or keep it attached for a cleaner, low-drill setup. Its unique edge-sealed design enhances durability by preventing warping and bubbling, while the use of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) film offers superior resistance to water, dust, and corrosion for long-lasting outdoor performance. A quick-swap rechargeable battery ensures the camera stays powered even in extreme conditions.Dual Detection System and Powerful Visual-Audio DeterrenceThe dual motion detection system, combining radar and passive infrared (PIR) technology, can accurately identify human and vehicle movement while minimizing false alerts. When an intruder approaches, red and blue warning lights activate alongside a 105dB siren, delivering a powerful visual and auditory deterrent to keep the home secure.HomeBase AI Empowers Enhanced SecurityWhen paired with HomeBase S380, eufyCam S4 becomes part of an intelligent home security system that works smarter and more efficiently. The camera focuses on capturing clear details, while HomeBase S380, powered by BionicMind™ AI, handles facial recognition and identifies people, vehicles, and pets—all processed locally to keep data private and secure. The Cross-cam Tracking feature links related footage from multiple cameras into one continuous event for easier viewing. With 24/7 Snapshots, users can visually monitor their property around the clock without draining battery power, combining always-on awareness with long-lasting performance.Pricing & Availability• eufyCam S4, $299.99: Available today on both eufy.com and Amazon.com.• eufyCam S4 2-Cam Kit, $649.99: Available today on both eufy.com and Amazon.com.• eufyCam S4 4-Cam Kit, $1149.99: Available today on both eufy.com and Amazon.com.More information on the eufy's new products can be found on eufy.com.Press Kit LinkFor further press materials, including product images, please visit the eufyCam S4 Press Kit About eufyeufy smart home products and technologies - including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions - deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is "Built With Care" for you. Find more information at eufy.com.About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global smart hardware technology company dedicated to igniting possibilities through ultimate innovation. Today, the company is harnessing AI and robotics to deliver category-defining products in charging, energy storage, smart appliances, home security, creative tools, and audio-video. Its family of brands includes Anker, Anker SOLIX, eufy, eufyMake and Soundcore. For more information, visit anker-in.com.PR ContactsBrett White - brett.white@anker.comLisa Liang - lisa.liang@anker-in.com

