MHI Compressor International Corporation Secures Steam Turbine Contract at Baton Rouge Plant

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor International Corporation (MCO-I), a leader in the design and manufacturing of compressors, steam turbines and associated auxiliaries, has been awarded a contract by ExxonMobil to supply a footprint replacement steam turbine for its olefins plant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.Personnel from MCO-I and its parent company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation (MCO), will collaborate on the project with both teams supporting the manufacturing, testing, commissioning, and installation of the turbine. During the project, virtual assembly will be provided during the manufacturing stage and throughout the installation stage to support an efficient turnaround and help maintain continuity in plant operations.A key technology, virtual assembly, will be used during manufacturing and installation to support an efficient turnaround and maintain plant continuity. This innovative approach involves creating a precise digital model of the components before they arrive on-site. By pre-assembling the parts in a virtual environment, the team can identify and resolve potential fit issues ahead of time, ensuring a smooth and rapid installation.Michael McCurry, manager of new unit business sales at MCO-I, commented on the project. “We’re proud to support ExxonMobil with this steam turbine order, further strengthening our longstanding relationship and our commitment to delivering reliable solutions. The use of virtual assembly allows us to test-fit components from Japan and the U.S. digitally, which cuts delays for the Baton Rouge project.”McCurry added, “This steam turbine is a vital element in the operation of ExxonMobil’s entire olefins plant and exemplifies the trust and synergy between our two companies. Reliability will be a key driver as this turbine will remain in operation for at least the next 30 years.” The turbine is scheduled to be delivered in early 2027.###About MHI Compressor International Corporation (MCO-I)Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor International Corporation (MCO-I) was established in the United States in September 2012 as a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). MCO-I is one of the world's largest manufacturers of process compressors and mechanical drive steam turbines. We are dedicated to providing advanced technology machinery and after-sales service to a variety of industries in the Americas. For more information, visit: mhi.com/group/mcoi/

