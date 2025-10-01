Alkhorayef Petroleum Company Acquires GRC Technologies

Strengthening Leadership in ESP and Digital Oilfield Solutions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alkhorayef Petroleum Company (APC), a global leader in artificial lift solutions, today announced the acquisition of GRC Technologies LLC (formerly Sercel-GRC), a company with a 100-year heritage in precision downhole gauges and well instrumentation.Under the terms of the transaction, APC has acquired GRC from Sercel through a carve-out, establishing it as a wholly owned subsidiary of APC. GRC will continue to operate independently under its own brand, with the vision to take customers beyond the gauge — from knowledge to autonomy. Visit GRC’s new website at www.grctechnologies.com Strategic fitThis acquisition extends APC’s vertical integration across the entire ESP string. APC already engineers and manufactures ESP pumps, motors, protectors, intakes, gas handling devices and surface electrical equipment. With GRC Technologies, APC now adds ESP sensors — closing the ‘physics gap’ in well intelligence and strengthening its position as a global end-to-end ESP solutions provider.GRC Technologies will deliver trusted intelligence — from gauge to knowledge. Technology from GRC provides accurate and reliable data, unbiased analytics and scalable digital intelligence, enabling operators to unlock new value. With the backing of APC, this mission will accelerate, giving customers the confidence to optimize performance and extend asset life.Looking ahead, the vision of GRC Technologies is to take customers beyond the gauge — from knowledge to autonomy. By providing independent well intelligence, GRC is laying the foundation for a new era in production operations, where data-driven insights evolve into predictive, autonomous field optimization.By combining the research and development strengths of both APC and GRC Technologies, the integration of artificial intelligence into artificial lift optimization can be significantly advanced.Customer continuityThere will be no interruption in the supply of GRC products and services. GRC Technologies remains committed to delivering the same quality, reliability and independence that customers have trusted for decades. The company will continue to serve all operators and service companies as an independent technology supplier.“GRC has been a quiet powerhouse in the ESP industry for a century. By joining the APC family, we are expanding our capability, closing the physics gap and positioning ourselves to deliver greater innovation and reliability for our customers.” - Mohamed Doghmi, President, Alkhorayef Petroleum Company“For over 100 years, GRC has set the standard for gauge reliability in the world’s most challenging wells. With APC’s resources and support, we will remain the trusted independent supplier our customers rely on, while accelerating our journey from gauges to intelligence — and ultimately from knowledge to autonomy.” - William Milne, Senior Director, GRC TechnologiesLooking aheadThe acquisition forms a platform for long-term growth. Leveraging the global footprint of APC and leading technology of GRC, the combined group will deliver on a shared mission: to provide accurate data, unbiased analytics and scalable digital intelligence that empowers operators to unlock value creation. Together, APC and GRC Technologies are shaping the future of independent well intelligence.###

