GD Energy Products Launches High Flow Series Pumps

GD Energy Products GD 5000HF Pump

Introducing its next-generation frac pump platform

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GD Energy Products (GDEP), the leading total solutions provider for the frac, drilling, and well servicing pump market, has launched its High Flow (HF) Series next-generation frac pump platform.Engineered to deliver greater flow per stroke, extended component life and optimized performance across a wide range of power sources, the HF Series includes two configurations, GD 5000HF and GD 3600HF. Each design aligns precisely with different drivers while sharing a standardized, modular platform. The GD 5000HF, rated at 5,000 horsepower with an 11.232:1 gearbox ratio, is ideal for high-output turbine direct drives and electric motors. The GD 3600HF, rated at 3,600 horsepower with a 7.525:1 gearbox ratio, is built for natural gas engines and dual fuel applications operating at lower RPM.Alex Flores, GDEP’s vice president of product management, said, “The HF Series is purpose-built for today’s operators who demand both performance and efficiency. Featuring an 11-inch stroke, the HF Series delivers up to 37% more fluid per revolution than shorter stroke pumps, enabling operators to achieve target output with fewer pump revolutions. Additionally, both models are engineered to deliver 100% of available horsepower to the well, ensuring operators gain the full benefit of their drivers.”The configurable gearbox ratios align pump speed with driver torque and RPM, providing optimal efficiency across the full operating range of any power source. This precise alignment maximizes horsepower delivery, improves energy transfer and minimizes vibration, reducing wear and extending service intervals.Designed for superior serviceability and seamless fleet integration, the HF Series’ modular features such as a removable gearbox, a bolt-on stuffing box and a reversible crosshead housing simplify maintenance. Up to 4,000 pounds lighter and in a more compact footprint than comparable competitor models, these pumps improve transport efficiency, reduce fuel costs and enhance trailer dynamics. They directly integrate into existing fleets without costly reconfiguration of trailers, plumbing or drive systems.Flores added, “By combining greater flow per stroke with optimized power matching, lighter weight, and modular serviceability, GDEP is lowering total cost of ownership while maximizing uptime. The HF Series underscores GD Energy Products’ commitment to advancing hydraulic fracturing technology and shaping the future of high-horsepower pump performance.”About GD Energy ProductsSince 1859, GD Energy Products has been designing and perfecting pumps for the global oil and gas industry. Our state-of-the-art repair shops and service facilities in every major North American shale play, as well as strategic international locations contribute to making GD Energy Products the only total solutions provider to the frac, drilling, and well servicing market. We serve as a partner to customers for every aspect of aftermarket support – including high performance consumables, field service, repair and exchange programs, training, technical support and partnership supply agreements. To find out more, visit: www.GDEnergyProducts.com

