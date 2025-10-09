ProjectTeam Recognized as a Top Rated Construction Software Provider on CE’s 2025 Top Tech™ List

ProjectTeam empowers construction professionals to connect, share, and collaborate through its secure, cloud-based project management platform. ProjectTeam named to Construction Executive’s 2025 Top Tech™ list for excellence in Project Management, Collaboration, and Scheduling, recognizing its secure, FedRAMP-authorized construction management platform.

ProjectTeam.com named to Construction Executive’s 2025 Top Tech™ list, recognized as a top rated FedRAMP construction software platform.

Our goal is to be the best technology partner you’ve ever worked with. From our platform to our services, everything we do is focused on helping our clients work smarter and achieve better results.” — Ty Witmer, President/CEO

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProjectTeam.com , a leading construction project management and capital program platform, is proud to announce its recognition on Construction Executive’s 2025 Top Construction Technology Firms™ (Top Tech™) list. This notable acknowledgment highlights ProjectTeam.com’s position as one of the top rated construction software solutions in the industry, particularly for its secure, FedRAMP-authorized offering designed for public sector and federal construction programs.Driving Innovation, Compliance, and Trust in Construction TechnologyConstruction Executive’s Top Tech™ list is one of the most respected compilations in the industry, spotlighting technology firms that are transforming the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) space. The list is curated through a detailed nomination and vetting process and includes firms whose software demonstrably improves productivity, risk management, and collaboration across complex construction programs.For ProjectTeam, inclusion on this list reflects a continued commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and integrated construction software that meets the evolving needs of owners, contractors, architects, and government agencies.Why ProjectTeam.com Stands Out as One of the Best Construction Software Solutions in 2025Several key factors contribute to ProjectTeam.com’s inclusion on the 2025 Top Tech™ list and its standing among the best construction software solutions available today.1. FedRAMP Authorization for Federal and Public Sector ProgramsProjectTeam.com is one of the few construction management platforms with a FedRAMP Moderate Authorization , a rigorous certification that builds trust with federal agencies and defense contractors. This designation means ProjectTeam meets high standards for cloud security, continuous monitoring, and data protection required by the U.S. government.Because FedRAMP authorization overlaps significantly with the controls needed for CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification), contractors using ProjectTeam.com gain a competitive advantage when bidding on DoD and other federal contracts.2. Deep Construction-Specific Features and FlexibilityUnlike general-purpose project tools, ProjectTeam.com is purpose-built for construction and capital program management. Every feature is designed to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and give project stakeholders full visibility into their data. The system’s no-code configurability allows teams to adapt it to their unique processes rather than being forced into rigid templates.Key capabilities include:• Document Management – Centralize and manage all project records including RFIs, submittals, contracts, change orders, meeting minutes, field reports, and daily logs. Each record type includes permission controls, version tracking, and customizable workflows to ensure accountability and transparency across teams.• Drawing Management – Control drawing sets and revisions with built-in version history, view and download tracking, and revision comparison tools that allow users to overlay new versions against previous ones. Robust online markup tools enable architects, engineers, and contractors to comment directly within the platform, maintaining a clear audit trail for all changes.• Scheduling Tools – Manage timelines with interactive Gantt charts that provide real-time updates on project progress. Users can identify the critical path, set baselines, and link tasks and milestones using predecessors, successors, and lead/lag times to visualize dependencies and forecast schedule impacts with precision.• Reports and Dashboards – Create custom, data-rich reports and dashboards that track key performance indicators (KPIs), financial summaries, and program health at every level—project, campus, or portfolio. The drag-and-drop report builder and visual dashboards make it easy to analyze performance and share insights with executives and stakeholders.3. Secure, Connected Data ModelProjectTeam.com’s unique connected data model ensures all project participants work on a shared core dataset, minimizing duplication, version errors, and security risks associated with exporting data to untrusted systems. All access is controlled by role-based permissions, audit trails, and encryption.4. Proven Adoption in High-Stakes Government ProgramsProjectTeam.com’s FedRAMP authorization has unlocked adoption across federal and state agencies. The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) uses ProjectTeam.com to support construction and capital programs across national parks, tribal lands, and other infrastructure portfolios. This real-world implementation demonstrates ProjectTeam.com’s ability to handle the scale, security, and compliance demands of large public infrastructure programs. In addition, major cities and public organizations such as the DC Department of General Services (DGS), Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA), and Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) rely on ProjectTeam to manage their large-scale capital improvement programs.5. Industry Recognition and Customer PraiseProjectTeam.com consistently receives high ratings on construction software review platforms such as Capterra and Software Advice. Clients describe it as “feature-rich,” “configurable,” and “a game-changer” for managing complex project workflows. This positive user feedback aligns with its inclusion on the Top Tech™ list and supports its position as a top rated construction software.About ProjectTeamProjectTeam.com is a cloud-based, configurable construction project management and capital program platform used by owners, general contractors, architects, engineers, and government agencies. Its shared-data model, strong security posture, and FedRAMP Moderate Authorization make it uniquely suited for both commercial and public sector construction programs. ProjectTeam continues to lead in innovation, compliance, and transparency in construction workflows and is consistently recognized as one of the best construction software solutions on the market.For more information, visit www.projectteam.com

ProjectTeam Overview Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.