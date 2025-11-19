CYPFER Establishes Global Advisory Board to Accelerate Worldwide Expansion and Shape the Future of Cyber Resilience

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYPFER, a global leader in Digital Forensics and Incident Response, today announced the formation of its Global Advisory Board. The new board will guide the company’s continued international expansion and support its mission to protect organizations before, during, and after a cyber event.

Chief Executive Officer Daniel Tobok said the board’s creation represents an important step in aligning CYPFER’s growth strategy with the evolving needs of its global client base. “CYPFER was built on action, not reaction,” Tobok said. “We were founded to meet the moment, but we are focused on building the future. The Advisory Board brings together experienced global leaders who know how to scale, lead, and transform. This is the next phase in our growth as we continue to strengthen our capabilities across borders, industries, and time zones.”

Executive Chairman Jason Hogg said the new board reinforces CYPFER’s leadership in a fast-changing global market. “CYPFER’s growth reflects the scale of the challenge facing enterprises today,” Hogg said. “The world’s reliance on digital systems demands new standards for readiness and recovery. Our Advisory Board brings together senior leaders who understand that responsibility and will help shape the next generation of cybersecurity strategy, governance, and innovation.”

Among the inaugural members are Richard Hanlon, Steve Keogh, and Tom Fitzgerald, recognized international executives with decades of experience in governance, risk, security, and operational leadership.

Hanlon noted that “CYPFER is advancing with purpose, creating a global model that blends strategic vision with operational precision.” Keogh added, “The company’s reputation for performance and consistency makes it a trusted partner worldwide. This is the foundation on which the next chapter of growth will be built.” Fitzgerald stated, “CYPFER has built a rare combination of speed, discipline, and global capability. The company’s ability to operate in complex environments with absolute consistency sets it apart. I am proud to support a team that is redefining what cyber resilience means for organizations around the world.”

The Advisory Board will play a key role in guiding CYPFER’s expansion of service offerings and in strengthening the company’s leadership presence across the globe. By combining deep industry insight with regional expertise, the board will help accelerate innovation, extend CYPFER’s reach into new markets, and reinforce its position as a trusted partner to insurers, law firms, and global enterprises.

CYPFER operates in more than thirty countries with established teams in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Middle East. Its model of in-house expertise, multilingual capability, and continuous availability has positioned the firm as one of the most trusted names in digital forensics, cyber investigation, and incident response. The addition of a Global Advisory Board further supports CYPFER’s long-term vision of combining operational excellence with strategic foresight to deliver measurable resilience to its clients.

With strategic hubs in Miami, London, New York, Toronto, Dublin, Amsterdam, Mexico City and Dubai, CYPFER is advancing its global strategy with clarity and purpose. The formation of the Global Advisory Board deepens the company’s strength in leadership and foresight, ensuring organizations around the world have a trusted partner in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is a global leader in cyber incident response, digital forensics, and recovery. With teams operating 24/7 across Miami, Toronto, London, the Netherlands, Dubai, Mexico, and the Cayman Islands, we respond to the most complex cyber threats wherever they occur. Trusted by governments, insurers, law firms, and enterprises, CYPFER delivers rapid recovery and deep forensics with zero outsourcing — ensuring expertise, speed, and certainty in every engagement. Our recovery-first approach minimizes business interruption while providing end-to-end cyber defense. Wherever cyber disruption strikes, CYPFER stands shoulder to shoulder with clients to restore operations and deliver Cyber Certainty™. Learn more at cypfer.com.

Media Inquires: cypfer@rlmpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.