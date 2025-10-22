CYPFER Named Digital Forensics & Incident Response Partner for Bitdefender

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYPFER, the world’s largest recovery-focused Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) firm, today announced that Bitdefender, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, has selected CYPFER as its trusted DFIR provider. This collaboration ensures that organizations using Bitdefender technologies have direct access to CYPFER’s world-class incident response and recovery expertise when cyberattacks occur.

By combining Bitdefender’s prevention and detection capabilities with CYPFER’s recovery-first approach, organizations gain full coverage across the cyberattack lifecycle - from threat detection to forensic investigation, containment, and the rapid restoration of operations.

“CYPFER is proud to serve as Bitdefender’s DFIR partner,” said Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. “Organizations need more than prevention and detection - they need certainty that, if the worst happens, they will recover. Together with Bitdefender, we provide that certainty, ensuring continuity, resilience, and confidence for businesses of all sizes.”

Bitdefender delivers leading cybersecurity solutions including endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), managed detection and response (MDR), cloud-native security, and expert-led consulting. With CYPFER providing DFIR services, Bitdefender clients now have direct access to investigation and recovery expertise, regardless of whether they are existing Bitdefender customers.

“Cyberattacks have become increasingly opportunistic, targeting organizations of every size and exploiting everything from unpatched systems to zero-day vulnerabilities,” said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager at Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. “Through our partnership with CYPFER, we are extending affordable, market-leading protection, investigation, and recovery services to businesses worldwide, helping them not only defend against threats but also recover quickly and confidently if an attack occurs.”

This collaboration gives businesses several advantages: recovery-led response to minimize downtime, immediate access to forensic expertise to stop active threats, a seamless connection between proactive defense and rapid restoration, and global 24/7 coverage delivered without outsourcing.

Bitdefender DFIR services through CYPFER, are available now. Organizations can access them directly through Bitdefender or by contacting CYPFER at www.cypfer.com/bitdefender.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guarding over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry’s most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence, with technology licensed by more than 180 of the world’s most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender serves customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. Learn more at www.bitdefender.com.

Trusted. Always.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is a global leader in cyber incident response, digital forensics, and recovery. With teams operating 24/7 across Miami, Toronto, London, the Netherlands, Dubai, Mexico, and the Cayman Islands, we respond to the most complex cyber threats wherever they occur. Trusted by governments, insurers, law firms, and enterprises, CYPFER delivers rapid recovery and deep forensics with zero outsourcing — ensuring expertise, speed, and certainty in every engagement. Our recovery-first approach minimizes business interruption while providing end-to-end cyber defense. Wherever cyber disruption strikes, CYPFER stands shoulder to shoulder with clients to restore operations and deliver Cyber Certainty™. Learn more at www.cypfer.com.

