CYPFER Expands Global Enterprise Outreach with UN-Led Cybersecurity Education Initiatives

Through Roundtables and Forums, CYPFER Strengthens Private-Sector Resilience and Global Cyber Diplomacy Alongside the United Nations

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the eve of the United Nations General Assembly Week, CYPFER has expanded its global impact by entering a new realm of cyber education and empowerment - a strategic alignment with United Nations-led initiatives. The cybersecurity leader will actively participate in a series of private-sector-focused engagements aimed at safeguarding the digital backbone of today’s interconnected world.

This announcement marks CYPFER’s increased commitment to helping private enterprises, government agencies, and national infrastructure leaders navigate growing cybersecurity vulnerabilities. From threats to big data systems and governance networks, to the growing sophistication of cyberattacks, CYPFER’s role will be centered on providing real-time evidence, expert analysis, and actionable insights to those most exposed.

“Private enterprise is not only a target of cyber threats—it’s a frontline defense,” said Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. “We’re honored to contribute our expertise at the global level, equipping business leaders and policy influencers with the tools and intelligence needed to strengthen digital infrastructure and restore trust.”

CYPFER’s participation will span the remainder of 2025 and into 2026, including roundtables, forums, and symposiums hosted by the United Nations and its global partners. These events are designed to explore the intersection of cyber defense, governance, and digital sovereignty—especially for businesses operating critical infrastructure and managing sensitive citizen data.

As world leaders, monarchs, and heads of state converge in New York to discuss the planet’s most pressing issues, CYPFER stands ready to deliver cybersecurity leadership that bridges the gap between policy and practice, to empower institutions with the foresight and resilience to thrive in today’s digital age.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER’s cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, LATAM, Caribbean, and Amsterdam. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER’s experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty™ for all clients on every engagement. CYPFER’s core services include:

Ransomware Response & Recovery – Fast containment and full restoration to minimize downtime.

Incident Response – Expert, recovery-focused support for ransomware, BEC, and advanced threats.

Digital Forensics – Investigations to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and protect data.

Post-Breach Restoration – On-site or remote recovery teams restoring systems and operations quickly.

Cyber Risk Services & Retainers – Pre- and post-breach expertise including technical testing, red teaming, tabletop exercises, and guaranteed priority access to CYPFER’s recovery experts.

CYPFER is a global force in cybersecurity, operating from offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and the Cayman Islands.

With more than 200 full-time experts protecting organizations across six continents and 12 time zones, CYPFER delivers unmatched scale and expertise. As part of its ongoing global expansion, the company is on track to grow its team to more than 300 elite cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

