New Book Shows How the Right Culture and Strategy Drive Breakthroughs in Drug and Device Development

“Beyond the Science: How People, Process, and Systems Transform the Business of Life Sciences” by Gary K. Zammit, PhD, is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Beyond the Science: How People, Process, and Systems Transform the Business of Life Sciences” by Gary K. Zammit, PhD, is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In “Beyond the Science,” Gary Zammit, an award-winning entrepreneur and founder of Clinilabs , offers an insider’s guide to what makes clinical research organizations thrive or fail. Backed by over twenty-five years of experience, Dr. Zammit reveals how the success of drug and device development depends not only on innovative science but also on the people, processes, and systems behind it.The book shares Dr. Zammit’s experience building Clinilabs, a specialty contract research organization dedicated to central nervous system therapeutics. Readers follow the company’s story from its early struggles through near-collapse during the Great Recession to its emergence as a highly respected industry leader. Along the way, Dr. Zammit emphasizes that true breakthroughs require assembling teams of “A-players,” creating processes that blend scientific rigor with practical efficiency, and leveraging systems that enable people to excel.Structured in two parts, the book first examines how leaders can foster cultures that inspire innovation, collaboration, and integrity. In the second part, Dr. Zammit outlines the operational frameworks that drive excellence in clinical trials from risk mitigation and compliance to integrating new technologies. Combining his hard-earned lessons with insights from industry peers, Dr. Zammit’s compendium assembles leaders and entrepreneurs committed to pushing the boundaries of medical research.“While this book focuses on the life sciences—the industry I know—I believe that the concepts presented can be applied to just about any business enterprise,” Dr. Zammit said. “In the end, people, processes, and systems must work together seamlessly for greatness to be possible.”At its core, “Beyond the Science” argues that R&D must be more than research and development—it must also be about revolt and disruption.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorGary Zammit, PhD, is founder and CEO of Clinilabs, and an award-winning entrepreneur and expert in neuropsychiatric drug development and sleep medicine. A clinical professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, he has dedicated his career to developing better treatments for patients with psychiatric and neurological disorders.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

