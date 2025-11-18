New Book, ‘White Coat Leadership,’ Calls for a Different Style of Healthcare Leader

"White Coat Leadership: Empowering the Next Generation of Healthcare Leaders from Bedside to Boardroom," by Dr. Timothy N. Liesching and published by Advantage Books, is now available. Dr. Timothy N. Liesching, author of “White Coat Leadership: Empowering the Next Generation of Healthcare Leaders from Bedside to Boardroom”

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the new book White Coat Leadership : Empowering the Next Generation of Healthcare Leaders from Bedside to Boardroom, author and healthcare expert Dr. Timothy N. Liesching makes the case for why the future of medicine depends on a new kind of leader.“Healthcare is undergoing extraordinary change,” Liesching writes. “To keep pace, we need a new generation of smart, strategic, future-focused leaders with high-impact patient care expertise and corresponding business knowledge to ensure a viable, sustainable, and successful future.”In White Coat Leadership, published by Advantage Books and now available, Liesching offers a practical framework for leadership development in medicine as he introduces the concept of the “three-dimensional White Coat Leader.”As Liesching explains it, this is a professional who masters palpable leadership (trust, humility, and resolve), performance leadership (strategy, accountability, and financial literacy), and people leadership (connection, collaboration, and a culture of excellence).“In short, White Coat Leadership is defined by those who lead with purpose, integrity, and the courage to elevate care beyond the bedside,” he writes.Through personal stories, industry analysis, and insights from leading healthcare executives, Liesching provides a roadmap for clinicians ready to lead beyond the bedside.But this also is a book for anyone in a healthcare organization who wants to understand the “why” that informs their leaders — whether that’s a physician contemplating a move into administration, a current healthcare leader looking to enhance their effectiveness, or a nurse or medical student preparing for a future in healthcare management.Even as he lays out his ideas for developing future leaders, Liesching reminds his readers that ultimately they will be leaders only for a short time, while the organization — if given appropriate and encouraging leadership — will outlast their footprint on it.“Now is your time to make a difference,” Liesching writes. “That footprint, that enduring impact, can inspire extraordinary results and connect people to a higher purpose.”Dr. Timothy N. Liesching is a physician leader, author, and Chief Physician Executive with more than two decades of experience in pulmonary and critical care medicine. He has served as Chief Medical Officer and interim President of a major academic medical center, where he led organizational transformation and clinical excellence initiatives. His new book, White Coat Leadership: Empowering the Next Generation of Healthcare Leaders from Bedside to Boardroom, provides a blueprint for developing clinician leaders equipped to navigate the challenges of modern healthcare with skill, integrity, and purpose.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage––The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

