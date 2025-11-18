CyberRisk Alliance Acquires ChannelPro Network, Reinforcing Leadership in Cybersecurity Intel for MSP and MSSP Execs

Acquisition enhances CRA’s position as a leading provider of business intelligence and marketing solutions for the cybersecurity and managed services ecosystem.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), a business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity and related communities, today announced its acquisition of ChannelPro Network (“ChannelPro”), the leading provider of mission-critical content for the small and midsize business (SMB) Managed Service Provider (MSP) community. Established in 2007, Framingham, MA-based ChannelPro engages its audience through a diversified portfolio of live and digital events, online platforms, and social media fostering deep, enduring relationships across the SMB and channel ecosystem."ChannelPro has earned an exceptional reputation as the source for business and technology insights tailored to IT channel partners serving SMBs. The global SMB IT market – projected to reach approximately $361 billion by 2033 – represents a substantial and sustained growth opportunity," said Doug Manoni, Chief Executive of CyberRisk Alliance. "Cybersecurity is a core focus area for ChannelPro, making it a highly complementary fit with CyberRisk Alliance.""The acquisition will combine ChannelPro’s domain expertise, qualified audience, and content-driven engagement model with CRA’s brands, resources and existing channel solution portfolio – including MSSP Alert, MSSP Alert Live, and ChannelE2E – creating powerful scale, strategic synergies, and expanded opportunities to serve our clients and the broader community," said Manoni.“Joining CRA and aligning ChannelPro's portfolio with the widely respected MSSP Alert brand will solidify our position as a market leader providing cybersecurity-focused business intelligence to channel executives and decision makers,” said Kelly Kocher, President of ChannelPro Network, who joins CRA in an expanded role to manage CRA’s entire channel portfolio. “Together, we’ll continue to serve the full information needs of the Managed Services community while scaling our influence and impact to drive measurable outcomes for cybersecurity vendors and executives alike.”"We’re delighted to welcome Kelly Kocher and the ChannelPro Network team to CyberRisk Alliance,” said President, John Whelan. “This dynamic team offers deep domain expertise and innovative approaches to product development that will drive growth for our entire channel portfolio.”About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through its trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 annual events, CRA delivers actionable insights and serves as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Its brands include SC World, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Identiverse, InfoSec World, CyberRisk Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, ExecWeb, LaunchTech Communications, and CyberRisk TV.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com About ChannelPro NetworkChannelPro Network is the leading source of business and technology insights for IT channel partners serving the small and midsize business (SMB) market. Through its websites, and live and virtual events, ChannelPro delivers expert analysis, news, product reviews, and best practices that help Managed Service Providers (MSPs), IT consultants, and solution providers grow their businesses and better serve their customers. Backed by an engaged community of industry professionals, ChannelPro connects partners, vendors, distributors, and analysts across the IT channel ecosystem.Learn more at www.channelpronetwork.com

