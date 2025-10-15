CyberRisk Alliance and SC Media Announce the Opening of Nominations for the 2026 SC Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) and SC Media are pleased to announce the opening of nominations for the 2026 SC Awards, the cybersecurity industry’s most respected and longstanding recognition program. Now in its 29th year, the SC Awards continue to honor the solutions, organizations, and individuals driving excellence and innovation in information security. ‍Serving as a benchmark of achievement across the cybersecurity community, the SC Awards celebrate those shaping the future of digital defense—spotlighting leadership, innovation, and impact in an ever-evolving threat landscape. ‍Following last year’s successful evolution of the program, the 2026 SC Awards will once again align with the RSA Conference, taking place March 23–26, 2026, in San Francisco. Winners will be revealed during an exclusive cocktail reception on March 24, bringing together leaders and innovators from across the global cybersecurity ecosystem. ‍“The SC Awards remain a vital reflection of the industry’s progress,” said Bill Brenner, SVP, Audience Content Strategy, SC Media. “Each year, we recognize the individuals and organizations setting new standards of excellence in cybersecurity. Their work not only strengthens defenses but inspires collaboration and continuous improvement across the community.” ‍This year’s program will feature 33 specialty categories, evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges including CISOs, cybersecurity experts, and industry veterans from across CyberRisk Alliance’s community. The judging process ensures that finalists and winners exemplify the highest standards of innovation, leadership, and impact. ‍The nomination period runs from October 15, 2025, through February 3, 2026. Finalists will be announced virtually on March 4, 2026, ahead of the RSA Conference celebration. ‍For full details, including nomination guidelines and submission information, visit www.scmagazine.com/sc-awards About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, LaunchTech Communications, Execweb, InfoSec World, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, and TECHEXPO Top Secret.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com

