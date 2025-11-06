InfoSec World 2025 Posts Record Attendance with Strong Practitioner, C-Suite, and Sponsor Participation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InfoSec World, the premier education and networking event for senior information security and cybersecurity professionals, concluded its 31st edition at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida (October 27–29, with pre- and post-conference programming Oct 25–26 and Oct 29–30), delivering a week defined by the theme “The Great Cyber Race: the need for speed and agile innovation.”This year’s conference welcomed a record attendance, drawing executives, innovators, practitioners, and influencers from across industries and regions. The program featured 200+ speakers, 150+ sessions, hands-on workshops, a record-setting expo floor, and new summit formats designed to turn strategy into action.“InfoSec World 2025 showcased the strength and dedication of the cybersecurity community,” said John Del Mauro, Executive Vice President, CRA Events at CyberRisk Alliance. “The event continues to grow in both scale and impact, bringing together an expanding network of professionals who are eager to learn, share, and collaborate. The energy at this year’s event emphasized how vital this community has become to the advancement of cybersecurity. Together, this community is shaping a stronger, more resilient future for the industry, and we’re proud to provide the platform where that progress continues to evolve.”2025 Highlights- Attendance & Reach Practitioners and executives from leading Enterprise and SMB companies; 20 countries and every major sector—financial services, healthcare, government/public sector, energy/utilities, manufacturing, retail, logistics/travel, technology, and education.- Program Scale: 150+ sessions across AI governance and security, ransomware readiness, cloud & identity, XDR, secure-by-design engineering, modern GRC, and software supply chain security.- New Summit Deep Dives:- AI Summit (Sun, Oct 26): From adversarial AI and model risk to confidential computing, DevSecOps acceleration, and regulatory readiness.- CISO Summit (Sun, Oct 26): Senior-leader benchmarks, executive sessions, and a SANS Executive Cyber Exercise focused on translating strategy to execution at speed.- Women in Cyber Summit (Tue, Oct 28): Panels, firesides, roundtables, and a community reception highlighting impact, allyship, and leadership pathways.- Industry Guides (New): Curated session maps by vertical—including Financial Services, Healthcare, Hospitality/Travel, Manufacturing, Logistics, Retail, Energy/Utilities, Government/Public Sector, Technology, and Education—to streamline planning and foster inter-industry networking around shared challenges (identity, third-party risk, and supply chain).- Quick Hits (New): TED-style lightning talks (15–20 minutes) distilling single, evidence-backed ideas for immediate use—high-signal insights, zero fluff.- Community & Career: Attendees could earn up to 38 CPEs and engaged in peer roundtables, meetups, 1:1 conversations, and a refreshed expo experience built for purposeful, high-signal engagement.- Expo & Sponsors: 140 exhibitors and partners showcased new products, demos, hands-on labs, and real-world use cases.A Cross-Functional Audience, Built for ActionInfoSec World 2025 brought together CISOs, CTOs, CIOs, security architects, IAM leaders, developers, and risk & compliance executives. Role-based tracks and vertical guides helped teams tailor agendas, compare benchmarks, and return with pragmatic next steps.InfoSec World be held at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, Kissimmee, FL, in 2026. To stay informed about dates, speaking opportunities, and sponsorships, visit infosecworldusa.com About InfoSec World Conference & ExpoFor 31 years, information security professionals have recognized InfoSec World Conference & Expo as the must-attend “Business of Security” conference. Produced by CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), InfoSec World attracts senior information security professionals from all industry sectors to experience distinctive content, training, peer networking, and engagement with leading technology and service companies. Learn more at infosecworldusa.com.About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, LaunchTech Communications, Execweb, InfoSec World, ChannelE2E, and MSSP Alert.Learn more at cyberriskalliance.com

