Zuci, a leader in AI consulting and digital solutions, appoints Maria Josephine Bindu as Associate Director of Marketing

INDIA, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maria , with her extensive 18-year tenure in International Marketing, Pre Sales, and Analyst Relations, is a vital addition to Zuci 's leadership."Maria’s extensive experience and strategic vision are invaluable as we enter this crucial phase of growth. Her leadership will be key in driving our marketing efforts and enhancing our global presence," said Vasudevan Swaminathan , Founder and CEO of Zuci.Throughout her distinguished career, Maria has showcased her expertise and leadership with over a decade of significant contributions at Aspire Systems. At Lister Technologies, she spearheaded sales and marketing strategies, while at NTT Data Business Solutions, she played a crucial role in closing multi-million-dollar proposals as part of the pre-sales team.“I am thrilled to start my journey with Zuci, leveraging nearly two decades of experience in brand development and lead generation,” said Maria. “I look forward to leveraging my experience in building key partnerships and crafting compelling campaign creation to propel Zuci to new heights."About Zuci:Zuci is an AI-centric digital transformation enabler, driven by the mission to ‘Activate Future’. With over hundred thousand hours of expertise in AI strategy and implementation, Zuci helps enterprises assess and address their unique needs, moving beyond a one-size-fits-all solution.The company, established in 2016, holds a diverse portfolio in areas including digital engineering, quality engineering, and data engineering, with a niche focus on BFS and Healthcare verticals. Headquartered in the US, Zuci has a global presence in North America, Europe, and India, with over 500 Zengineers committed to driving innovation and embodying excellence.

