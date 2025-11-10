Zuci Systems Named Major Contender in Everest Group Quality Engineering Specialist Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Recognition highlights Zuci’s role in redefining Quality Engineering through AI-driven innovation, domain expertise, and engineering excellence.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zuci Systems, an AI-powered digital transformation and quality engineering company, today announced its position as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Quality Engineering (QE) Specialist Services PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025.Zuci has emerged as one of the fastest-growing companies in the QE specialist segment, driven by its innovation-first approach and proven ability to deliver transformative value across industries. The company attributes its rapid trajectory to its next-generation Quality Engineering capabilities spanning Generative AI, automation, Big data, IoT, and digital twin technologies, combined with proprietary IP-led solutions, deep domain expertise, and an expanding global footprint.“At Zuci, our philosophy has always been to make a tangible impact — for our clients, employees, partners, and the communities we serve,” said Vasudevan Swaminathan, Founder & CEO, Zuci Systems. “This recognition from Everest Group reinforces that belief. For us, Quality Engineering isn’t a function, but a force for transformation. As enterprises move from AI pilots to enterprise-grade implementation, Zuci’s AI-first engineering approach and platformized delivery models position us as a trusted partner for building reliable, explainable, and scalable AI systems.”Zuci's positioning as a Major Contender reflects its growing strength in delivering AI-powered QE solutions that serve as strategic drivers of enterprise value.“AI has changed the nature of quality itself. The systems we build today are adaptive, generative, and constantly evolving—and so must our assurance methods.,” said Sujatha Sugumaran, Director of Quality Engineering, Zuci Systems. “Our approach blends AI-led automation, data-driven insight, and deep domain expertise to validate not just functionality, but intelligence.”Key capabilities that define Zuci's Quality Engineering practice include:● Expertise in Next-Gen Technologies: Deep capabilities in Generative AI, Big Data, IoT, and Digital Twin powered by proprietary IPs such as ZenCase, SmarTest, and ZenTest.● Industry Experience: Strong experience in helping enterprises across Banking and Financial Services, Retail, CPG, Healthcare, and Life Sciences modernize and assure complex digital ecosystems.● Global Delivery Footprint: Established presence and proven expertise in North America, United Kingdom and Europe, serving customers seeking high-quality, AI-driven QE transformation.● AI as a Quality Enabler: Zuci's Activation AI framework integrates data, engineering, and experience to embed quality across every stage of AI adoption from validation and automation to continuous assurance.● Comprehensive QE for AI Applications: Full-stack capabilities in GenAI and Agentic AI testing, LLM validation, prompt harness testing, and explainability audits.● Proprietary ZEN Quality Suite: AI-powered accelerators such as ZenCase, TAPE, and IGNITEZ enable up to 60% QA effort reduction and 40% faster release cycles.● Strategic Partnerships: Partnership with Tricentis to deliver model-based automation, performance testing, and AI-enabled continuous validation at scale.About Everest GroupEverest Group is a leading global research and advisory firm that helps business leaders make confident decisions on global services, technology, and sourcing strategies. Its PEAK MatrixAssessments offer comparative analyses and actionable insights to guide enterprises in selecting the right partners, solutions, and locations. Service providers also rely on the PEAK Matrixto benchmark and strengthen their market positioning. For more information, visit www.everestgrp.com About Zuci SystemsZuci Systems is an AI-centric digital transformation partner on a mission to activate the future for enterprises through technology that delivers measurable impact. Headquartered in the US with a global presence, Zuci combines digital engineering, quality engineering, data, and AI transformation to help enterprises solve complex problems, modernize with confidence, and accelerate business outcomes through intelligent, adaptive systems.

