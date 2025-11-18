ScreenBeam and Singlewire Software Partner to Deliver Critical Emergency Messaging to Classroom Displays

ScreenBeam – more than wireless display

Our partnership extends the reach of InformaCast’s emergency notifications to classroom displays and projectors, leveraging the technology they already use to keep their communities safe.” — Terry Swanson, President and CEO of Singlewire Software

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScreenBeam Inc., a leader in wireless display and collaboration solutions, today announced the integration of Singlewire Software’s InformaCast critical communication and incident management system with ScreenBeam Alert+. This powerful collaboration transforms classroom displays into critical endpoints for delivering emergency alerts, enhancing school safety and communication across K-12 and higher education campuses.

“At ScreenBeam, our mission is to deliver more than wireless display,” said Mike Ehlenberger, Vice President and General Manager at ScreenBeam. “We’ve built a platform that modernizes classroom learning while empowering schools to communicate clearly, respond quickly, and help keep students and staff safe.”

Emergency Messaging Where It Matters Most

InformaCast alerts can now be broadcast directly to any ScreenBeam-enabled display, overriding active content to deliver visual emergency messages in real time. Whether it’s a lockdown, evacuation, or severe weather alert, schools can ensure that critical information reaches the people immediately and without confusion.

“Clear communication during a crisis is crucial to ensuring everyone’s safety,” said Terry Swanson, President and CEO of Singlewire Software. “Our partnership with ScreenBeam extends the reach of InformaCast’s emergency notifications to classroom displays and projectors, leveraging the technology they already use to keep their communities safe.”

Key Benefits of the Integration

• Rapid Deployment of Emergency Messages: Pre-configured templates and override functionality ensure alerts are delivered without delay.

• Unified Communication Across Campus: Alerts can be broadcast simultaneously to classroom displays, mobile devices, desktops, and other endpoints.

• Minimal IT Overhead: The integration is designed for easy setup and management, leveraging existing infrastructure to maximize value.

• Improved Situational Awareness: Visual alerts on classroom displays help reduce confusion and ensure clear communication during emergencies.

• SRP Alignment: Built-in support for the I Love U Guys Foundation’s SRP ensures standardized, actionable messages like “Hold,” “Secure,” “Lockdown,” “Evacuate,” and “Shelter” are directly triggered from the InformaCast platform.

ScreenBeam: Your Solution for Campus Communication and Safety

The InformaCast integration is part of ScreenBeam’s Administrative Tools Bundle, which includes:

• Alert+ – Emergency alerting with override capabilities and SRP templates

• Message Manager – Routine messaging and announcements

• Signage+ Advanced digital signage for branding, bulletins, and recognition

These tools work seamlessly with ScreenBeam’s 1xxx series receivers, allowing schools to maximize the value of their existing AV infrastructure with minimal IT overhead. From daily announcements to life-saving alerts, ScreenBeam provides a unified platform for all campus communication needs.

“ScreenBeam is more than a wireless display company—we’re your single-source solution for instructional technology, emergency communication, and digital signage,” said Ehlenberger. “We’re proud to support schools with tools that are easy to use, budget friendly, simple to deploy, and built for the real needs of today’s classrooms.”

About ScreenBeam

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, ScreenBeam Inc. is a leading provider of wireless display and collaboration solutions for education and enterprise environments. ScreenBeam pioneered the first Wi-Fi-certified wireless display receiver and continues to innovate with solutions that simplify connectivity, enhance engagement, enable communication, and improve safety.

About Singlewire Software

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Singlewire Software develops InformaCast®, the industry-leading mass notification system used by thousands of organizations worldwide. With a focus on safety and communication, Singlewire helps schools, businesses, and government agencies detect threats, notify everyone, and manage incidents—all from a single platform. Their solutions integrate with existing infrastructure to deliver intrusive audio, text, and visual alerts that keep people safe and informed.

For more information, please visit www.screenbeam.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.