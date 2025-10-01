ScreenBeam 1000EDU Gen 2 Wins Tech & Learning ‘Back to School 2025’ Award in the Secondary Education Category

ScreenBeam Inc

This recognition affirms our commitment to solving real challenges in education and supporting effective pedagogy through smart, reliable technology.” — Michael Ehlenberger, Vice President and General Manager at ScreenBeam

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScreenBeam is proud to announce that its ScreenBeam 1000EDU Gen 2 Smart Wireless Display Receiver has been named a winner in the Secondary Education category of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2025. This award recognizes innovative products that provide schools with versatility, value, and solutions to real-world challenges, supporting effective and forward-thinking teaching and learning.

Judged by a panel of industry experts, the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence solutions that raise the bar for educational technology. The editorial team noted that the winning products “support effective teaching and learning practices at the highest standard” and congratulated all recipients.

The editorial team shared, “The 2025 awards welcomed an abundance of high-quality entries. Our panel of industry experts judged the winning products and solutions to be of the highest standard in supporting effective teaching and learning practices when moving into the new school year. Every winner should be immensely proud of their accomplishments — a well-deserved congratulations from the entire Tech & Learning awards team.”

The ScreenBeam 1000EDU Gen 2 is a smart wireless presentation platform designed specifically for modern classrooms. It empowers teachers to untether from the front of the room, enabling instruction from the Power Zone—the area of highest student engagement. With app-free screen sharing, integrated whiteboard tools, student orchestration, digital signage, and emergency alerting capabilities, the device supports diverse pedagogical strategies and enhances student participation across ChromeOS, Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices.

“We’re honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Mike Ehlenberger, Vice President and General Manager at ScreenBeam. “We’re proud of the positive impact the ScreenBeam 1000EDU Gen 2 is making in classrooms worldwide. By enabling teachers to move freely and teach from the Power Zone, it fosters more dynamic, inclusive, and engaging learning experiences. This recognition affirms our commitment to solving real challenges in education and supporting effective pedagogy through smart, reliable technology.”

The device is available exclusively to accredited K-12 primary & secondary education institutions and includes essential tools and centralized management through ScreenBeam CMS Enterprise at no extra cost or subscription.

About ScreenBeam

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, ScreenBeam Inc. is a leading provider of wireless display and collaboration solutions for education and enterprise environments. ScreenBeam pioneered the first Wi-Fi-certified wireless display receiver and continues to innovate with solutions that simplify connectivity, enhance engagement, and improve communication and safety.

For more information, please visit www.screenbeam.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.