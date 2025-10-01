ScreenBeam 1100 Plus Wins Tech & Learning ‘Back to School 2025’ Award in the Higher Education Category

ScreenBeam Inc

This recognition affirms our commitment to solving real challenges in education and supporting effective pedagogy through smart, reliable technology.” — Michael Ehlenberger, Vice President and General Manager at ScreenBeam

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScreenBeam is proud to announce that its flagship wireless display and conferencing solution, the ScreenBeam 1100 Plus, has been named a winner in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2025, recognized in the Higher Education category. The annual program celebrates products that deliver versatility, value, and innovation to support effective teaching and learning.

Judged by a panel of industry experts, Awards of Excellence highlight solutions that raise the bar for educational technology. The editorial team praised the winning products as “supporting effective teaching and learning practices at the highest standard”. The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence highlight products that go above and beyond in their contribution to the education sector.

The editorial team shared, “The 2025 awards welcomed an abundance of high-quality entries. Our panel of industry experts judged the winning products and solutions to be of the highest standard in supporting effective teaching and learning practices when moving into the new school year. Every winner should be immensely proud of their accomplishments — a well-deserved congratulations from the entire Tech & Learning awards team.”

The ScreenBeam 1100 Plus is a smart, app-free wireless display and conferencing platform designed to meet the evolving needs of higher education institutions. It enables seamless BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting) experiences, allowing faculty and students to wirelessly connect to room displays, cameras, microphones, and speakers—supporting all major video conferencing platforms.

Proven Impact in Higher Education

Institutions worldwide are leveraging ScreenBeam 1100 Plus to modernize classrooms, lecture halls, and hybrid learning spaces. The solution empowers faculty with intuitive tools that foster deeper student engagement and provides IT teams with a scalable, easy-to-manage platform.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from Tech & Learning,” said Mike Ehlenberger, Vice President and General Manager at ScreenBeam. “The ScreenBeam 1100 Plus is transforming learning environments into smarter, more connected spaces—empowering faculty and students while simplifying workflows for AV, IT and support teams."

About ScreenBeam

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, ScreenBeam Inc. is a leading provider of wireless display and collaboration solutions for education and enterprise environments. ScreenBeam pioneered the first Wi-Fi-certified wireless display receiver and continues to innovate with solutions that simplify connectivity, enhance engagement. enable communication and improve safety.

For more information, please visit www.screenbeam.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.